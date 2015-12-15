Basis Technologies and Tech Mahindra Partner to Accelerate Delivery of Smart Utility Solutions in Europe and US

Partnership will streamline Meter-to-Cash processes, providing operational cost savings of 30% to 50% and improving back-office efficiency and customer experience

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Basis Technologies, an SAP change and test automation software provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, to accelerate delivery of smart utility solutions across Europe and US. The partnership will enable energy and utility businesses to achieve significant operational savings and improved billing accuracy through BDEx, a best-of-breed SAP platform that integrates intelligent billing and revenue management software.

As part of this partnership, Basis Technologies’ platform-based solution combined with Tech Mahindra’s managed process delivery expertise will transform the conventional transaction processing functions for utility businesses. The strategic partnership will focus on streamlining business processes and operations significantly through its customer-centric services, dynamic work allocation, Business Process Exception Management (BPEM) closure control and smart one office capability. It will proactively reduce Meter-to-Cash (M2C) errors and boost back-office efficiency by building digital capability at reduced ownership cost for utility businesses.

Birendra Sen, Business Head – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The power and utility industry is now being led by digitalization and is defined by prosumers who expect a superlative “anywhere-anytime” service experience wrapped in intuitive self-service and communication tools. To address this, we believe that managing exceptions continue to remain critical in utility business process operation. Our partnership with Basis Technologies will empower the utility customers with a smart, intelligent, and platform-led back office solution that is essential for successful digital transformation and to gain market share.”

By building an analytics powered intelligent meter-to-cash operation, utilities can gain significant competitive advantage to mitigate the challenges emanating from the impending energy crisis. Together, Tech Mahindra and Basis Technologies will empower utility businesses to leverage real time critical asset, field network data, customer insights and behavior via a 360-degree single view dashboard. This will improve customer experience and lower annual operating costs.

David Lees, Chief Technology Officer, Basis Technologies, says, “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Tech Mahindra and are looking forward to collaborating to bring value to utility companies using SAP. Together, we strive to provide true customer-centric services through timely, accurate, and cost-effective back-end processes.”

Basis Technologies’ strong global background in providing SAP-specific technology solutions and Tech Mahindra’s existing service footprint will enable utility providers to instantaneously correlate work orders, unpaid bills and/or reported complaints associated with customers. In addition, predictive analytics will help businesses to process data in a real-time environment and recommend a response to a customer query or complaint even before it triggers. This advanced approach can also enable robotic process automation (RPA) to substantially reduce costs while enhancing overall customer experience.

The partnership also underlines Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, further enable digital transformation, and meet the evolving and dynamic needs of its customers.

About Basis Technologies

At Basis Technologies we believe every company should have the freedom to change, and to unlock the full potential of SAP. Our automated SAP change delivery and regression testing software enables continuous delivery to thrive, giving businesses the agility needed to adapt to rapidly changing priorities and market demands. It allows leading brands around the world to deliver SAP change with absolute confidence and virtually no risk so that they can accelerate time to market, simplify transformation, realise value fast and create amazing business outcomes.

https://www.basistechnologies.com/

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 163,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1279 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Connect with us on www.techmahindra.com.

