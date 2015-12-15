Skyworks and Sequans Introduce the World’s Smallest LTE-M/NB-IoT System-in-Package Solution

Highly Integrated SKY66431 SiP Delivers Robust Solution for Massive IoT Communication Systems; Simplifies Design and Improves Battery Life

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), today introduced the SKY66431, a 5G Massive IoT SiP (system-in-package) solution. This next-generation SiP combines Sequans’ Monarch 2 modem with Skyworks’ industry-leading RF front-end solution, creating the world’s smallest LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity platform in a single package.

Essential to critical infrastructure, low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) products meet stringent operational requirements for durability, battery lifespan and reliability. Designed to address the increasing demand for form-factor driven cellular LPWAN end points, the SKY66431 is ideally suited for utility meters, asset trackers, security and alert systems and other battery-powered devices such as wearable medical and fleet management. The number of installed LPWAN devices is expected to reach 2.4 billion by 20261.

The SKY66431 is a highly integrated multi-band, multi-chip SiP supporting 5G Massive IoT platforms, offering high performance connectivity with ultra-low power consumption. Its native 23 dBm front-end module leverages Skyworks’ RF design and advanced packaging expertise that optimizes reliability in demanding environments and allows for extremely small footprint designs while maintaining simplified PCB design rules. With SiP form factor-enabling miniaturization and fully encapsulated silver-free conformal shielding, the SKY66431 package is a key differentiator enabling ultra-compact, flexible and robust end-product designs.

The SKY66431 is being certified by a number of industry and regulatory agencies, as well as multiple network operators. This SiP is available now for select customers, with general availability expected in the first quarter of 2023.

“As modern connected devices evolve, Skyworks’ extensive expertise within this market and advanced packaging technologies allow us to drive improvements in power consumption, size and advanced connectivity features to meet the rigorous performance requirements of our customers,” said Stefan Fulga, senior director of marketing for IoT and emerging products at Skyworks. “The SKY66431 SiP enables simplified, yet high performance designs that operate reliably worldwide, accelerating time-to-market for our customers.”

“The new SKY66431 SiP is a compelling IoT connectivity solution,” said Georges Karam, Sequans’ CEO. “It is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform combining the technologies of two industry leaders who have included all of the critical components needed in one powerful, tiny SiP that is ideal for a wide range of IoT applications, from wearables, including medical devices and trackers, to sophisticated smart utility meters, requiring advanced packaging and capabilities.”

To learn more about the SKY66431 SiP, please visit: sequans.com/products/monarch-2-sip/. Skyworks will be exhibiting at Electronica in Stand B5-138, taking place in Munich from Nov. 15-18, 2022, where the company will be highlighting its latest infrastructure, IoT, automotive, timing and power solutions.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linked-In.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

