Zenith Hospitality Group Announces Expansion to Palm Beach, Florida

Madison, Wisconsin–(Newsfile Corp. – November 17, 2022) – Valet parking service provider, Zenith Hospitality Group, has announced its recent expansion to Palm Beach, Florida. With this new office, Zenith looks to expand its operations on the east coast, allowing the company to better service clients in the area.

The increased demand for Zenith’s core services spurred the company’s expansion to Florida. This addresses the growing need for valet parking, following the ease of pandemic restrictions, revenge travel, and return-to-office.

“Valet parking companies are becoming increasingly popular as people look for ways to make their lives more convenient. A valet parking company allows people to drop off their cars at a designated location and have someone else park them,” CEO Jermaine Butler comments.

“This can be extremely helpful for people who are running late for an appointment or do not want to deal with the hassle of finding a parking spot.”

Butler also attributes their success to the quality of the services they provide. He shares, “It all starts with recruiting the right people. As ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen, our training and oversight programs create a good service experience for each and every guest.”

Founded in 2003, Zenith Hospitality Group is a full-service hospitality provider in the United States. It has locations all over the United States, namely in Wisconsin, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Houston.

Its services include valet parking, parking lot management, valet trash, hotel housekeeping, and travel services. It also has contracted service to various healthcare facilities, restaurants, country clubs, and hotels in the country.

Zenith Hospitality Group is the only black-owned full-service hospitality service provider in the United States. The company’s slogan, “ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen,” drives them to provide a quality service experience for its clients and guests.

