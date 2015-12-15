upGrad to launch 10 Global Campuses; sets target to hire 1000 PhDs

The company aims to take Indian Edtech Global by creating the world’s largest Institute in Emerging Technologies

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Edtech major & Asia’s largest Higher Education company upGrad today announced a giant step in offline higher education with the launch of its new brand “UGDX” which stands for upGrad’s massive thrust in emerging digital technologies. The ‘X” factor to UGDX is added by its recently acquired Data Science, AI, ML-focused offline institute – INSOFE.

With an investment of USD 30 Million, UGDX will open 10 Institutes in the next year; 3 in the US of which the San Francisco unit goes live in January 2023, 5 in India across Delhi & Chennai to add to its existing facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad & Bangalore, and 1 in Singapore and the Middle East, each.

UGDX is slated to reach operational break-even in 5 (five) Quarters from its launch. The plan is also to have faculty recruitments in various geographies and shall use technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem. UGDX will specialize in AI, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Connected Devices, IOT, Quantum Computing, Digital Management, Leadership courses & the Cloud, and will offer Certificates, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral programs in these areas.

“As part of our goal to be the world’s first & largest fully integrated Higher Edtech company spanning college learners & working professionals from the age of 18 to 60+ years, this is a natural extension as we move to a very scaled blended offline and online model under our own upGrad brand,” said Ronnie Screwvala Co-founder & Chairperson upGrad.

“UGDX’s Work-integrated Education program is unique and sets it apart from traditional universities. Our DNA will be industry-centric, and we are creating programs that will prepare students to help corporates transform. Rich engagements with industry connections will also enable our learners with real-world experience from day one. All our programs have at least twice the number of capstones and project work compared to traditional programs,” said Dr Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, Founder & CEO, upGrad INSOFE, who will also be heading the UGDX. “Every UGDX will have an incubation unit, to invest in IPs and foster budding entrepreneurs to formulate ideas and build patents which will be developed and nurtured inside the Institute itself,” he further clarified.

Dr Sridhar Pappu, President of UGDX said, “As a premier institution, the impact on our learners and society at large, is extremely important to us. Hence, the faculty at UGDX shall work with multiple colleges in the nearby areas, and design free faculty development programs, bootcamps, and summer schools for socially and economically less-privileged students. We’re committed to creating digital transformation at all levels.”

About upGrad

upGrad – started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world – spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, studying abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral – with a learner base of over 3 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars: (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high-touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and a presence in many more countries.

