UWorld Launches CFA Exam Level 2 Preparation Materials

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams, today announced the availability of its Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) exam preparation materials for Level 2. In response to global demand and the five-star feedback from the Level 1 product launch, UWorld’s Finance division spent more than two years creating Level 2 exam materials to address a gap in the test-preparation market. The new materials were developed by UWorld’s content team of CFA charterholders with 200+ years of combined experience in the finance industry and academia.

According to the CFA Institute, in August 2022, the CFA Level 2 exam pass rate was 40%, down from 44% in February 2022. UWorld’s goal is to help its customers succeed on this challenging exam on their first attempt.

“Inspired by our customer’s requests, our innovative and experienced team has created a best-in-class Level 2 product,” said Dr. Chandra S. Pemmasani, MD, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of UWorld. “The tools were developed using research-based educational strategies that incorporate individualized learning, active recall, test-enhanced learning, and immediate, explanatory feedback.”

Every question and answer explanation was vetted through an internal 17-step process covering all Level 2 Readings. UWorld’s materials mimic exam questions and structure, each item set consists of vignettes with either four or six accompanying multiple-choice questions. UWorld’s content-rich rationales offer step-by-step solution guidance, but more importantly, they detail the reasoning behind the correct and incorrect answers, helping build the critical-thinking skills that aspiring charterholders need to succeed on CFA exams.

UWorld’s study tools include vivid, context-specific imagery to deepen understanding of critical concepts. Users can create customizable flashcards that make the most of spaced repetition technology and rely on an online notebook to organize notes for efficient study.

Detailed performance reports identify knowledge gaps by topic. More information or interested candidates can receive a free seven-day access pass to UWorld’s CFA Level 2 exam preparation materials here.

