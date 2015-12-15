WeatherTree (WTTR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – November 2, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WeatherTree (WTTR) on November 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WTTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a platform for observing and trading real-time weather data from around the world, WeatherTree (WTTR) utilizes blockchain and big data technology to allow anyone in the world to easily produce weather data and buy it at a reasonable price. Its native token WTTR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WeatherTree

Meteorological observations are carried out by public institutions such as the Meteorological Agency due to the need for expensive weather equipment and experts, but there is a problem that the location of the observatory is not homogeneous even in areas where the observation network is already established. Unlike national and industry-level weather observations that require large facility investments, WeatherTree makes it easy to perform crowdsourced weather observations anytime, anywhere.

Building a platform for observing and trading real-time weather data from around the world, WeatherTree allows individuals, businesses, and organizations around the world to collect and provide weather data using smartphones or small observatories to receive rewards. Shared data is systematically managed through big data technology, and the transaction is transparent through blockchain technology.

There are multiple participants in WeatherTree ecosystem. Weather data providers such as individuals and businesses are producers who use a variety of devices to perform weather observations and share observations in real time. And weather information providers can then process WeatherTree’s high-resolution observations to provide real-time urban and road weather information and utilize real-time observations from WeatherTree. Real-time observation data are verified and databaseized, and the accuracy of observation information is blockchain based on the verification results to connect consumers and observers.

On WeatherTree platform, observations are made in real time around the world, and this data is released in real time without the certification of national institutions. Through the blockchain, WeatherTree is easy for anyone in the world to produce weather data and anyone can purchase it at a reasonable price.

About WTTR Token

WTTR is the native token of WeatherTree ecosystem, which uses blockchain and crowdsourcing technologies to provide transparent observation data management, easy data sales, and compensation.

Based on ERC-20, WTTR has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for early investors, 15% is provided for token sale, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% will be used for marketing, 40% is allocated for observation rewards, and the remaining 15% is reserved.

The WTTR token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on November 1, 2022, investors who are interested in the WeatherTree investment can easily buy and sell WTTR token on LBank Exchange right now.

