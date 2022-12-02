Agilent Again Named to Newsweek’s List of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Moves up 28 places from 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company is ranked 101 in Newsweek’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, up 28 places from 2022. It marks Agilent’s fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list, which includes the best-performing companies based on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities. Agilent also ranked 10 among healthcare and life science companies, up from number 16.

To formulate the rankings, Newsweek and business intelligence firm Statista, Inc. reviewed corporate social responsibility and financial reports, analyzed quantitative data, and surveyed 13,000 U.S. residents on perceptions of ESG practices. They examined metrics on waste, emissions, energy use, water use, diversity and engagement, philanthropic giving, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among others.

“Agilent’s mission is to advance the quality of life,” said Agilent President and CEO Mike McMullen. “Receiving this recognition is gratifying because being a responsible corporate citizen is central to who we are. Focusing on corporate responsibility is woven into the fabric of our business and is part of what we strive to do every day.”

Agilent has reported on its environmental and community impact activities for over 20 years. Agilent further accelerated its environmental commitment in 2021 by adopting science-based targets for reducing emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company’s most recent ESG report showed progress during fiscal year 2021 on a number of critical metrics, including reducing carbon emissions intensity per square foot by 34 percent since 2014, increasing the share of women leaders reporting to the CEO by 30 percent, and achieving industry leading employee engagement levels.

The company released its first Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report in 2022 and reported on its plan to increase the share of women of color in leadership positions.

Since the release of its 2021 ESG report, Agilent has continued to progress in other areas, including work to advance diversity in STEM education through a $1 million donation to Delaware State University, a historically Black university; earning Great Place to Work certification in over 20 countries; and joining the How2Recycle program.

The Newsweek ranking adds to other recent recognition of Agilent, including Fortune’s Top Workplaces in Health Care, Top Project award from Environment +Energy Leader for instrument recycling and refurbishment, Forbes Top Female-Friendly Companies, and Investor’s Business Daily Best ESG Companies.

