New Jersey Resources Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

WALL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the fourth consecutive year, New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in recognition of its excellence and accomplishments in corporate social responsibility.

NJR was selected from a pool of 2,000 companies across 14 industries that were evaluated and ranked based on a detailed analysis of key performance indicators in three areas of corporate social responsibility: environmental, social and corporate governance. The final list recognizes the top most responsible companies in the United States and reinforces NJR’s commitment to corporate sustainability and reputation for service excellence.

“New Jersey Resources is committed to advancing a clean energy future by embracing sustainable business practices that meet the energy needs of our customers, benefit the environment and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “It is an honor to be recognized as one of the most responsible companies in the country. This recognition reflects our belief that sustainability and corporate citizenship are good for business, good for our customers and good for the future.”

Environmental stewardship and sustainability are priorities for NJR, and the company is committed to achieving net-zero emissions from its New Jersey operations by 2050. Its principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, which keeps homes and businesses warm for nearly 570,000 customers throughout New Jersey, is leading the way to help reduce emissions – building the first green hydrogen project on the East Coast; modernizing its infrastructure to build the most environmentally sound delivery systems in the state, as measured by leaks per mile; and helping customers reduce energy consumption through its energy-efficiency initiatives. In addition, NJR’s renewable energy subsidiary Clean Energy Ventures is one of the largest owner/operators of solar projects in the state with over $1 billion invested in building clean, emissions-free power for homes and businesses.

To learn more about NJR’s leadership and commitment to sustainability, please visit www.njrsustainability.com.

America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 is a project of Newsweek in partnership with Statista. For more information on the rankings and methodology for selection, please visit newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023.

About New Jersey Resources



New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas , NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 569,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,700 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 569,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 386 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 386 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its nearly 1,300 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.

“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

Contacts

Media:

Mike Kinney



732-938-1031



[email protected]

Investor:

Adam Prior



732-938-1145



[email protected]