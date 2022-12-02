KERV Interactive Elevates Jay Wolff to Chief Revenue Officer, Tapping Former TikTok Executive Creed Pettit as SVP, Revenue & Partnerships

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KERV Interactive (KERV), the leading AI-powered digital advertising platform, today announced the promotion of its Senior Vice President of Revenue & Partnerships, Jay Wolff, to Chief Revenue Officer. Creed Pettit, former Media & Entertainment Vertical Sales Leader at TikTok, will assume Wolff’s role as SVP.

Wolff joined KERV in 2021 as SVP, Revenue after previously serving on the revenue leadership and growth teams at Varick Media, Boostr and SambaTV. Throughout his tenure with KERV, Wolff has been instrumental in building and leading the company’s revenue organization, partnerships, and growth strategy. Wolff is credited with helping drive an over 363 percent increase in revenue during his tenure. He has also led the charge in organizing infrastructure to take products––such as KERV’s interactive shoppable video products, social units, and content API features––to market and help them scale.

“Jay has done a tremendous job in growing our client base and has secured partnerships with many of the largest brands and media agencies in the world, including Publicis, PMG, and Omnicom,” said Gary Mittman, CEO of KERV. “Elevating Jay to CRO provides him oversight into our global sales efforts as we continue to expand into new markets around the world. With Creed’s expertise added into the mix, there’s no limit to what this team can accomplish in 2023.”

Pettit joins KERV after serving as TikTok’s Media & Entertainment Vertical Sales Leader. During his tenure, Pettit was tasked with developing the app’s Media & Entertainment organizational design and culture in the U.S. and was able to drive growth by 10 times between 2020 and 2022. In addition, Pettit was tasked with introducing the platform’s offerings to media, entertainment brands and agencies as well as driving the adoption of many TikTok product firsts like TikTok Pulse, a new contextual advertising solution that lets advertisers place their brand next to the top four percent of content in the “For You Page.”

“With over 20 years of experience in leading media partnership teams across high-performing sales organizations like TikTok, Thinknear, Thismoment and Interpolls Rich Media, Creed is the perfect partner to bring into the fold to help grow and scale KERV’s reach,” said Wolff. “I believe his experience working with leading media and entertainment brands will prove to be invaluable as we look to continue this year’s momentum.”

Earlier this year, KERV announced a partnership with leading independent digital company PMG to roll out a first-of-its-kind integration with TikTok. The integration seamlessly leverages KERV’s patented AI and machine learning technology to streamline and automate the creation and optimization of TikTok ads within their Commerce Suite.

“As the world’s most advanced interactive content and data company, KERV is revolutionizing the future of video engagement. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the company’s rapid growth and continue to provide extraordinary value for the brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams we partner with,” said Pettit.

