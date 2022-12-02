Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The London office of international law firm Dorsey & Whitney has strengthened its commercial litigation team with the appointment of new partner, Aymen Khoury.





Dorsey & Whitney is a full-service international firm headquartered in the US with a network spanning North America, Europe and Asia. The London office, which is the firm’s European hub, focuses on mid-market and cross-border transactions, commercial litigation and arbitration, with a strong transatlantic capability.

Khoury joins from Fieldfisher and has 17 years’ experience working in litigation and arbitration work. A fluent Arabic speaker, he has managed projects across the Middle East and the UK.

Khoury is an accomplished legal professional in contractual disputes, particularly post M&A disputes, banking & finance disputes and misrepresentation claims. He also has considerable experience running professional negligence claims and acting in large complex claims arising from fraud, as well as obtaining various forms of injunctive relief, including freezing orders and injunctions related to activity through the misuse of confidential information or breaches of post-termination covenants.

Commenting on his appointment, Aymen Khoury said: “The volatile global economic environment means that demand is growing for legal counsel in international arbitrations, complex litigation and legal proceedings in foreign jurisdictions. Dorsey & Whitney already has a reputation for quality advice in this area and I’m thrilled to join such a high-calibre team to support its growth plans. The firm’s international network and strong transatlantic capability provides a fantastic platform for my practice here in London.”

Fabrizio Carpanini, Co-Head of Dorsey & Whitney’s London office, said: “Over recent months there has been significant movement in the commercial litigation market, so we need to be agile and keep building our expertise to ensure we can offer our clients the advice they need to navigate the changing landscape and make the most of the opportunities presented.”

As part of the wider investment in the London-based commercial litigation practice, Dorsey has also promoted Joseph Lewin to partner, effective January 1, 2023. Lewin joined the firm five years ago and focuses on high-value cross-border dispute resolution and real estate litigation in the English courts.

