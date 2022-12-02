AXIM Biotechnologies Commercial Partner Verséa Ophthalmics Highlights Benefits of AXIM’s Eye Diagnostic Solutions

Technology and Benefits Company At Forefront of Leading Ophthalmological Media Outlets’ Coverage of Innovative Diagnostic Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc ( OTCQB: AXIM ) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare diagnostic solutions development company, today announced that its ophthalmic diagnostic tear based solutions were featured in leading scientific media environments including Eyes On 2023 and Ophthalmology Times.

Both interviews were conducted with Dr. Rob Sambursky, president of global commercialization partner Verséa Ophthalmics, LLC (“Verséa”). Dr. Sambursky spoke with Brittany J. McMurren, OD, during Eyes on 2023’s interview series at the event’s corporate exhibit hall. In a separate media opportunity, Dr. Sambursky spoke with David Hutton of Ophthalmology Times.

The recorded interview conversations provide viewers with further detail into the benefits and science behind AXIM’s newly commercialized proprietary tear based diagnostic tests for ocular surface disease patients. In both, Dr. Sambursky discusses the launch of Verséa into the eye care space with the introduction of AXIM’s tear based, quantitative assays.

The Eyes On 2023 interview can be viewed HERE , and Ophthalmology Times interview can be viewed HERE .

In the Eyes on 2023 interview, Dr. Sambursky notes that while osmolarity testing is currently taking place with ocular surface disease patients, the rapid new tear based tests offered by the two companies are complementary to those existing tests and enhance a clinician’s ability to manage treatment in a more personalized way. In the case of the Lactoferrin test, it enables clinicians to measure levels of Lactoferrin at the point-of-care, an industry first, and make treatment decisions in an expedited manner. For instance, he highlights that should a patient show a Lactoferrin deficiency, it would suggest that the patient has an aqueous-deficient dry eye condition, allowing for more targeted therapies by clinicians. He also notes that the tests can be repeated over the course of treatment of the patient to judge whether the treatment is stabilizing Lactoferrin as it should be.

In both interviews, Dr. Sambursky highlights that Verséa is offering the AXIM IgE assay, which is specifically designed to diagnose allergic conjunctivitis. Allergic conjunctivitis is commonly misdiagnosed as dry eye disease or viral conjunctivitis, which is an important distinction for clinicians in prescribing the appropriate treatment and a major differentiator of AXIM’s diagnostic solutions. Additionally, he highlights that Verséa and AXIM are in the process of developing additional assays such as the MMP-9 quantitative rapid lateral flow test, which AXIM aims to bring to market in the second quarter of 2023.

“We continue to be honored to work with such renowned professionals at Verséa including Dr. Sambursky,” said John Huemoeller III, CEO of AXIM Biotechnologies. “Not only do they fully understand the science behind our technology, but they are able to easily and clearly convey our innovative solutions to clinicians and industry professionals alike. We are excited to continue to work with them on the commercialization of our two FDA-cleared assays, as well as on the development of new assays such as the MMP-9.”

Dr. Sambursky, President of Verséa Ophthalmics, LLC, said, “It was a pleasure to speak with such relevant industry leading outlets about AXIM and Verséa’s leading diagnostic solutions. AXIM has been a strong development partner and supporting . Verséa’s launch of innovative tear based solutions throughout eyecare. We look forward to furthering our partnership to expand access to our existing portfolio of differentiated products while developing new solutions that enhance clinicians’ ability to treat patients in the most efficacious ways.”

For more information on AXIM’s diagnostic solutions or to speak with someone at Verséa about adding these innovative solutions to your clinic, please visit: https://www.versea.com/divisions/ophthalmics/

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on improving the landscape for the diagnosis of ophthalmological conditions such as Dry Eye Disease (DED) through rapid diagnostic tests. The Company owns two of the only five FDA Cleared Diagnostic tests for Dye Eye Disease. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

About Verséa Holdings, Inc.

Verséa Ophthalmic, LLC (“Verséa”), a subsidiary of Verséa Holdings, Inc. headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a U.S. healthcare company founded by experienced business executives and prominent scientific medical experts, all committed to transforming scientific discoveries into applicable healthcare and wellness solutions that are critical to improving patients’ lives. To learn more, visit: www.versea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Axim Biotechnologies Inc., in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Axim’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Axim Biotechnologies, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to there being no assurance that our diagnostic candidate will ever be approved for use by the U.S. FDA or any equivalent foreign regulatory agency. Further, Axim’s eye care diagnostic products that are FDA cleared may not be manufactured in large enough quantities or that third parties with established eye care physicians will enter into agreements or purchase from the Company, and even if the Company’s diagnostic candidates are successful, they may generate only limited revenue and profits for the Company. Various other factors are detailed from time to time in Axim’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Axim Biotechnologies, Inc., undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

