Y-mAbs to Host Annual Research and Development Day in New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that it will host its annual Research and Development Day in New York, NY on December 14, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. The event will feature presentations of the Company, its clinical development, and advanced product pipeline.

Company Presenters:

Thomas Gad (Founder, President, and Interim Chief Executive Officer at Y-mAbs Therapeutics) will give a corporate presentation.

Steen Lisby, M.D., DMSc, (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer at Y-mAbs Therapeutics) will present pipeline news and an overview of the investigational SADA technology platform (Liquid Radiation™).

Vignesh Rajah, MBBS, DCH, MRCP (UK) MBA, (SVP, Chief Medical Officer at Y-mAbs Therapeutics), will present an update on the potential DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk) label expansion into osteosarcoma.

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk)

In the United States, DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) is indicated, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (“GM-CSF”), for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. This indication was approved under accelerated approval by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial. DANYELZA includes a Boxed Warning for serious infusion-related reactions, such as cardiac arrest and anaphylaxis, and neurotoxicity, such as severe neuropathic pain and transverse myelitis. See full Prescribing Information for complete Boxed Warning and other important safety information.

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) developed DANYELZA, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. MSK has institutional financial interests related to the compound and Y-mAbs.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. In addition to conventional antibodies, the Company’s technologies include bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform and the SADA platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes one FDA-approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one product candidate at the registration stage, OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab), which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

Forward-Looking Statements

