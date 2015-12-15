Blacstone Entertainment announces the latest holiday season classic, “Christmas,” from featured Christian Soul duo Blacstone, just in the saint Nick of time. A song that is reminiscent of classic Motown favorites.

Winder, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 20, 2022) – Attention Christmas music fans: Those looking forward to getting their hands on the latest and newest song, which touches the feel and sound of the magical tunes of yesteryear, are in luck with this goodie. Blacstone Entertainment has announced that Christian Soul Balladeers Blacstone will release its newest song, “Christmas.”

This musical tune has a sound that comes from seasoned songwriters that enjoy the festive nature of the holiday season. This, in turn, will make one desire family, friends, and more time to cherish all this season brings. The Christmas season is a time of grand celebrations, as it should be; for the sights, smells, and even sounds are at their full display this time of year. All five senses are worked, like hearing sleigh bells ring, smells and tastes of favorites like cookies, hot cocoa, and the popular candy canes, along with seeing the many colors of decorations that lead to hands being met with love and peace.





Blacstone Entertainment Presents New Single “Christmas”



Hence, Blacstone Entertainment plans to publish more musical offerings similar to their latest “Christmas.” Like prior releases, this one seems to be a piece of themed music, for they tend to deal more with wedding-styled music Blacstone has focused on bringing more appeal to the holiday season for the right reasons. Get a taste of it here https://blacstoneinc.com

Blacstone feels a calling and obligation to provide clean entertainment with integrity as an alternative for families searching for honesty in their musical artists. They weave their songs together effortlessly with a foundation firmly rooted in the Christian and Gospel genres; while elevating the subject and transporting the listener to a place of peacefulness and balance. Although their musical styles hop between pop, soul, jazz, and R&B, they have deftly avoided some undesirable elements that other artists tend to include in those genres; while maintaining a sound that is genuinely unique, familiar, and refreshingly satisfying.

Blacstone Entertainment provides songwriting, vocal training, and musical marketing, among other services. Would-be fans and interested parties are encouraged to follow, sign up for the mailing list, and save songs to their playlists. Blacstone does intend to keep the focus on the main thing, and that is connecting with the audience to make each member feel as though they are alone with the crooners, for this ensemble skillfully elevates every event to a place of wholesome celebration. At the same time, they provide excellent music production services, seamlessly mastering each part of the production process to bring powerful performances.

Blacstone hopes that “Christmas” will remind many of the true meaning of Christmas, which entails others remembering that people matter more than material items. This hum-worthy offering weaves in sleigh bells through a classic R&B-type track that will inspire the listener to play this tune far beyond December, and it will help make the atmosphere right for the season, no matter how warm or cold it is outside.

“Christmas” is on all digital platforms, including Deezer, iTunes, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Apple Music, CD Baby, and iHeart Radio.

Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can learn more on the company website https://blacstonegroove.com

