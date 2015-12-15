Reality N 3 D Publishing, LLC Announces New Coaching Program For HNW Individuals

Reality N 3 D Publishing, LLC has announced an update to its concierge coaching program for high-net-worth individuals. Now focusing on both asset management and relationship development, the program is designed to help clients develop greater clarity and focus.

Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – December 20, 2022) – Reality N 3 D Publishing, LLC is now offering tailored coaching to assist high-net-worth clients in overcoming isolation, financial concerns, and emotional stress. The program is led by company founder Dr. D Ivan Young, a coach with 15 years of experience in helping clients navigate blind spots, overcoming anxiety, and maximizing their potential.

As part of the new service, the company leverages Dr. Young’s ICF Master Certified coaching experience to provide actionable strategies for growth. The methods are designed to help clients reassess past behaviors to build a stronger future by re-adjusting their strategies for better outcomes.

Modules covered in the program include navigating complex personal issues, dealing with threatened business assets, and balancing public and private personas. Crisis management coaching includes results-backed tools for building stronger work and family relationships while balancing the issues associated with both.

Designed for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth professionals, retirees, and the nouveau riche, the concierge service can help clients to protect their identity while optimizing their daily workflow, enhancing productivity, and improving privacy. A key focus is improving the client’s quality of life while helping them develop mindfulness and building habits for a more fulfilled life.

Reality N 3 D Publishing, LLC explains that the program empowers clients to establish fundamental asset protection measures to safeguard the future of their business and family. This is increasingly important, with NASDAQ data showing that 70% of wealthy families fail to keep their wealth through the second generation, says Dr. Young.

With the new announcement, the company continues to provide actionable solutions that clients can apply to their work and home life. Reality N 3 D Publishing, LLC offers strategies that help clients develop new neurological connections and discover new possibilities for personal and professional growth.

Company founder Dr. D Ivan Young states: “Until you change and gain true clarity, it does not matter how many connections you have, how much money or power you’ve attained – you’re going to continue to fail in everything, including business and especially personal relationships. The only thing worse than failing is not being aware of the beliefs and ideas that caused you to fail.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://drdivanyoung.com

