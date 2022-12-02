BrainTree Nutrition Launched Products to Provide Second Line of Protection for NFL Players

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – December 4, 2022) – BrainTree Nutrition launched a supplement line to help reduce the risk of brain diseases among people, especially athletes. This new product line will serve as the second protection for the brain after the helmet. It includes proprietary formulas improving cognitive function, sleep, relaxation, and the immune system.

The Braintree Nutrition™ supplement line includes four products that work synergistically together to optimize the brain’s ability to function at the highest output:

THINK- Memory + Focus

BALANCE- Complete Probiotic

CHILL- Stress + Anxiety Relief

RESTORE- Sleep Aid

BrainTree Nutrition does not use proprietary blends. This is unlike the practice of most companies that use a blend and does not tell the consumers exactly which ingredients and how much of them are in the product. The ingredients in BrainTree Nutrition’s product line are proven to be effective and backed by clinical studies on humans whereas most use studies done on animals.

The company was founded by former NFL and all-American collegiate athletes Scott Solomon and Andrew Sendejo. They saw a need for solutions beyond the field to improve brain health and combat the effects of brain traumas.

BrainTree Nutrition identified brain-healthy ingredients after carefully reviewing available research and consulting with Scott’s family of physicians. Contributors include Scott’s mother, a geriatric neurologist specializing in dementia care; his father, a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist with a special interest in preventive health care; and Scott’s twin brother, also an anesthesiologist committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle for brain health. A family history of Alzheimer’s Disease contributed to the family’s motivation to identify measures to preserve optimal brain function.

As professional athletes, Solomon and Sendejo personally benefited from their extensive, cumulative experience with dietary supplementation. They understand the potential benefits, realize the necessity of using the highest quality ingredients, and wish to share their expertise to help others.

About BrainTree Nutrition

BrainTree Nutrition™ is a collaborative effort between current and former professional athletes and physician experts in brain health. Their passion is to identify ingredients that have compelling evidence of brain health benefits, as supported by well-designed human studies. Driven by science and dedicated to quality, they designed formulas of research-validated ingredients to improve and preserve cognitive function. More than 20 active NFL players are already using the products of BrainTree Nutrition.

