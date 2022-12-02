CareCoin (CARE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CareCoin (CARE) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CARE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Providing access to a variety of personalized healthcare services based on iPS cells and AI, the CARE platform aims to revolutionize the world from a medical perspective so that all people in the world can be free from various diseases and lead healthy and satisfying lives. Its native token CareCoin (CARE) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on December 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing the CARE Platform

Although Personalization is achieved based on customised data for each person, the data is currently not fully utilized between medical institutions as there are hurdles such as the rules of personal information protection and the lack of incentives for each person to use their own data. Therefore, it is necessary to create a new system where each person can store and provide their private data at their own discretions through blockchain.

Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, the CARE platform provides access to a variety of personalized healthcare services based on iPS cells and AI. The value exchange will take place in CARE tokens and some services will be provided in NFT memberships that are granted and offered according to the contributions to the ecosystem. The healthcare services provided by CARE will be expanded by accumulating a portion of the data and profits generated from transactions, which will be reinvested in AI tech and industry development, and by utilizing the iPS cells stored in the iPS bank by each individual.

iPS Cell Bank is a service provided by I Peace Corporation, which was established in Silicon Valley, U.S.A. by Dr. Koji Tanabe (Kyoto University), who was named as the second author in the Nobel Prize paper by Professor Shinya Yamanaka of Kyoto University on the successful cultivation of iPS cells. In addition to iPS Cell Bank, the CARE platform also provide the Doctor’s Cosmetics 3.0 service. Advocated by CLINIC 9ru of 5 STARS MEDICAL CLUB, which aims at the highest peak of inner and outer beauty, it’s the first self-care product in an unprecedented effect by Deep IN Act, a technology that delivers NMN and exosome ligands deep into the cells while they remain active.

There’s also AI Image Diagnosis, which is a medical support system that implements image diagnosis by AI. The system achieves high-speed, high-precision AI analysis, learns more than 100,000 cases of disease data per year, and continues to update new data, contributing to early detection of diseases and symptoms, quick response to the latest diseases and symptoms, and prevention of missed diagnosis by doctors.

Last but not least, BNCT is another service provided by the CARE platform. 5 STARS MEDICAL CLUB’s future efforts include the establishment of a BNCT treatment center, which is attracting the most attention as the next generation of cancer radiotherapy technology. BNCT uses neutron beams that do not damage normal cells. It is attracting attention as a treatment with minimal damage to the patient.

About CARE Token

CareCoin (CARE) is a utility token in an ecosystem that utilizes medical and health data and manages health information in a decentralized manner on the blockchain. The goal of introducing CareCoin is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on the CARE platform without any intermediaries such as centralised third party entity/institution/credit.

Furthermore, CareCoin provides the economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on the CARE platform, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. It will also entitle users to mint and buy NFTs granting access to services.

Based on ERC-20, CARE has a total supply of 300 billion (i.e. 300,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is allocated to the team, 40% will be used for ecosystem expansion, 30% will be used for marketing, which includes building community, running campaigns, etc., and the remaining 20% is reserved.

The CARE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on December 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the CARE platform investment can easily buy and sell CARE token on LBank Exchange now.

