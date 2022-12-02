Cloudian Object Storage for Microsoft SQL Server 2022 Now Generally Available

Provides Native S3 Compatibility, Limitless Scalability and Award-Winning Security for Modern Analytics Applications On-premises

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudian® today announced general availability of its HyperStore®object storage platform for Microsoft SQL Server 2022, a relational database management system that supports a wide variety of transaction processing, business intelligence and analytics applications. The validated integration of HyperStore provides Microsoft SQL Server 2022 customers with a modern storage foundation for running SQL data analytics applications on-premises to gain greater insights from their local data.

HyperStore features include fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, and award-winning data immutability for protection against ransomware. It also offers advanced metadata tagging, enabling faster data searches, and facilitating artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics applications. Cloudian delivers all these benefits and more at up to 70% lower TCO, compared to public cloud and traditional storage offerings.

The combination of HyperStore and Microsoft SQL Server enables the creation and deployment of analytical queries for complex applications in cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, risk management and many other areas. It addresses three main use cases:

Staging files for loading.

Storing database backups.

Enabling federated queries using data stored with HyperStore.

In addition, the products support data professionals and their testing of diverse models in parallel on multi-structured data sets, including machine learning.

“Data gravity, data sovereignty and data security are driving increased adoption of hybrid cloud models,” said Larry Meese, vice president of Products and Solutions, Cloudian. “Our integration with Microsoft SQL Server provides public cloud-like scalability and flexibility with the security, control and other advantages of keeping data behind the firewall.”

“SQL Server 2022 enables our customers to run their SQL analytics applications with the same ease and flexibility they would in Microsoft Azure, but they need the right storage infrastructure to support these applications,” said Asad Khan, Vice President, Azure Data Engineering at Microsoft. “Cloudian provides this storage foundation so they can fully leverage the value of their on-prem data.”

Upcoming Webinar

For more information on the Cloudian-Microsoft SQL Server 2022 solution, join this webinar, “Modernize SQL Server with an S3 Data Lake,” January 18, 2023, at 9:00AM PST. To register, click here, or visit cloudian.com/microsoft/.

