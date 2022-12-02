Club Med appoints Olivier Monceau as its new General Manager of Singapore and Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Club Med, the leader in premium all-inclusive holidays, has announced the appointment of Olivier Monceau as the new General Manager of Singapore and Malaysia effective from October 2022.

Olivier Monceau appointed General Manager, Singapore and Malaysia

With his strong business acumen and deep brand knowledge, Olivier is poised to deliver success while demonstrating an inspiring, creative and fresh approach to leadership. Under his leadership, Olivier’s priorities will be to guide the team through the next phase of strategic brand growth within the region, drive a purposeful brand building through exceptional travel destinations, and to solidify the brand as the leader for all-inclusive ski and mountain holidays. Olivier will also lead his team to deliver effective and targeted end-to-end omni-channel experience to clients that synchronises consideration and conversion to grow top line and client acquisition. Club Med will continue its journey to being the #1 brand choice for vacations and business trips preferred by families, active couples and business-leisure clients.

“Olivier brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role and I am delighted to have him on the team as he leads the execution of our aggressive plans to grow the Club Med brand within the region,” says Rachael Harding, Chief Executive Officer of East, South Asia and Pacific (ESAP). “Moreover, Olivier has produced exceptional results in his previous appointment within Club Med, and I am confident that he will accelerate the strategic growth in both Singapore and Malaysia markets. His appointment is also perfectly timed to succeed our new capacity in Kiroro, Hokkaido in 2023 and Borneo, Kota Kinabalu in 2024.”

Originally from Paris, France, Olivier embarked on his Club Med journey in 2016, where he was appointed General Manager of Russia. Olivier was responsible for building brand awareness and positioning Club Med as a premium holiday brand in the market. Together with his team, Olivier turned unprecedented challenges into opportunities during the global pandemic as he tapped on an unrealised potential for long-haul and upscale travel within the region and delivered an effective marketing campaign that led to +400% market growth in 2021 compared to 2019 in an exceedingly challenging time, through the successful recruitment of a new Premium clientele and achieved more than 45% of the total sales for the Exclusive Collection resorts. The market has also been a key contributor to the reopening of Club Med in Seychelles and Maldives, both of which became crucial resorts in the group’s rebound once travel bans were lifted.

“I am excited to be joining such a dynamic team and even happier to lead the brand through its next phase of growth,” shares Olivier. “I look forward to cementing Club Med as the preferred holiday brand for families while building on our shared vision to further enhance the value of our brand towards achieving a long-term strategic growth within the region.”

Now in the heart of a city pulsating with boundless energy, Olivier together with his wife and lovely daughters are embracing their new home in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with open arms and heart. Since his arrival, Olivier can be found busy exploring the city’s neighbourhoods, discovering new cultures and the vibrant street hawker culinary scene.

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gerard Blitz, invented the all-inclusive holiday club concept, adding in activities especially for children with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med seeks out exceptional destinations and sites. Today, Club Med is the world's leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages with a French touch for families and working couples. Club Med operates nearly 70 resorts, of which 85% are rated Premium & Exclusive Collection. Present in 30 countries around the world, the Group employs more than 23,000 Gentils Organisateurs (GOs) and Gentils Employes (GEs), representing 110 nationalities.

