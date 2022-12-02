Fujitsu research reveals gap between perception of ‘Sustainability Transformation’ preparedness and reality of current status in many organizations

TOKYO, Dec 14, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced the results of new research commissioned by Fujitsu, carried out by FT Longitude, the specialist research and content marketing division of the Financial Times Group, indicating that sustainability impact is the number one priority for organizations surveyed, and that they are aiming to improve on the three pillars of Sustainability Transformation(1) (SX): environmental, economic and societal.

The research shows, however, that few organizations have in fact completed important Sustainability Transformation initiatives, suggesting that many of them have not come as far as they think, despite the importance they believe sustainability holds for the future. This gap is apparent in the figure below, which indicates, for example, that only 26% of the organizations surveyed have implemented health and wellbeing initiatives for employees, and only 12% are using or creating carbon-neutral products.

The report identifies that more than two-thirds (68%) of organizations say that Sustainability Transformation will not be a success without significant investments in technology. When asked about the support they needed to achieve their Sustainability Transformation, 42% said that they need help with transforming existing/legacy technology.

Key findings

The sustainability gap

While 61% of organizations believe that they have made substantial progress on their advanced sustainability journeys, less than one in ten have completed major sustainability imperatives such as developing sustainable supply chains (9%), achieving net zero status (2%) and preparing for environmental emergencies (7%).

Organizations need support with their technology transformation

The research shows that organizations are investing in modern technology, recognizing that this represents a fundamental step in supporting many Sustainability Transformation initiatives. However, the report identifies that getting help with transforming existing/legacy technology is one of the main concerns for organizations seeking to make progress with Sustainability Transformation.

Chart shows the support that organizations say they need to drive Sustainability Transformation from a technology point of view

The Changemakers

A small group of leading organizations was identified, the Changemakers. This group accounts for the 6% of organizations that are leaders in sustainability and technology. This group has made substantial progress on their sustainability goals, by powering their efforts with innovative technology. They lead the way on both sustainability imperatives and technology transformation.

Technology is key for a successful Sustainability Transformation journey

Being successful at Sustainability Transformation requires companies to be both sustainable and tech savvy. If organizations want to succeed in their Sustainability Transformation plans, focusing only on sustainability isn’t enough. Technology plays a key role for this to happen.

Fujitsu View

The research findings show that execution is the key to Sustainability Transformation. Intent and motivation is already present, but organizations need support to overcome the barriers to achieving their goals. Fujitsu can help customers to do this, by taking an issue-driven approach and applying technology and innovation to deliver business and social impact.

In addition to the full research report, please see how Fujitsu is addressing sustainability issues to ensure a better future for all.

Survey overview

– Period: August 2022

– Countries surveyed: Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UK and the US.

– Respondents: The respondents represent a range of organizational functions: business leadership, public sector, sustainability, HR, line of business, finance, research and development, and IT (transformation, technology and security).

– Industries: Banking/Financial Services, Life sciences, Mobility (Transport and Automotive), Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Public Sector.

– Methodology: Survey of 1,000 business and public sector leaders commissioned by Fujitsu and conducted by FT Longitude, a Financial Times company, in August 2022.

– Please download the full report “Closing the sustainability gap” at the following link:

https://sustainability-transformation-ft.global.fujitsu.com/home/

(1) Sustainability Transformation means transforming business to bring about positive change in our environment, society and economies. Examples include the reduction of energy usage and CO2 emissions through continuous monitoring and providing inclusive public services, based on involving citizen and encouraging collaboration between public and private sector.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

