Cohesity Named a Leader in Data Resilience Solution Suites Report by Independent Research Firm

Cohesity Earns Top Score in Strategy Category and Scores Highest in Market Presence Among Leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced that global market research firm Forrester has named Cohesity a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solution Suites, Q4 20221.

In this report, Forrester evaluated nine providers against 40 criteria across three categories – current offering, strategy, and market presence. With its extensible Cohesity Data Cloud platform, Cohesity received the top score in the strategy category, receiving the highest possible scores in the performance, delivery model, and commercial model criteria.

Cohesity was also identified as having the largest market presence amongst Leaders in the report. Forrester evaluates market presence scores based on “each vendor’s revenue related to data resilience, number of enterprise customers, and average enterprise deal size.”

The report states that “Cohesity bridges the divide between backup and data management,” and that “Cohesity stands out in the way it integrates customer needs into planned enhancements.” In addition, the report notes, “the company has reported strong growth and notable customer retention.”

“We believe Forrester’s recognition acknowledges Cohesity’s outstanding innovation and traction in data security and management and underscores the exceptional value its platform offers by virtue of the impact, value, and differentiation we offer to customers who can’t take chances with their data, security, or cyber resilience,” said Lynn Lucas, CMO, Cohesity.

Key offerings and capabilities highlighted in the Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solution include:

Strong end-to-end security: Cohesity leverages APIs to integrate with popular SIEM and SOAR tools, such as Palo Alto Cortex and Cisco Secure X to integrate data protection and for an end-to-end security solution that helps “ensure that security incidents are handled properly.”

Cohesity expands the value of data under protection by allowing organizations to clone backups into its Cohesity SmartFiles solution in case of a disaster, send highly sensitive data to a cloud vault with Cohesity FortKnox, spin up zero cost instances for sandbox testing, and improve governance of data through analytics. Cohesity Data Cloud platform: Reference customers commented on “how easy the solution is to use (assisted with ransomware protection),” and said that they’ve found far more value in the Cohesity Data Cloud platform than they originally expected.

Reference customers commented on “how easy the solution is to use (assisted with ransomware protection),” and said that they’ve found far more value in the Cohesity Data Cloud platform than they originally expected. Easy-to-use interface: With a simple management and reporting interface, Cohesity offers an easy way to track backup success and provides the ability to search across all protected data.

“As our customers combat ongoing threats from ransomware and the evolving cybersecurity landscape, legacy solutions simply don’t cut it. Organizations need the right solutions to secure, manage, and protect their data to win the war on ransomware,” concluded Lucas.

To access The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solution report, click here.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, data security, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

