State of Ohio and Business Community Show Support for the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) Joining Battelle and Major Energy and Technology Companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle is leading a strong industry coalition across Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky called ARCH2 intended to bring together producers, end-users, world-class technology experts, and necessary infrastructure to advance the production, use, and delivery of hydrogen in Appalachia.

Ohio now joins the State of West Virginia, EQT Corporation, the nation’s largest natural gas producer, Battelle and GTI Energy, both with deep expertise executing clean energy programs for the federal government, and Allegheny Science & Technology (AST), a leading West Virginia energy technology consulting firm on the initiative.

“Ohio continues to support efforts to lead in the innovation of new technology, including the clean hydrogen market,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “My administration will continue to support these efforts so that Ohioans may share in the benefits from the development of hydrogen as part of the country’s long-term energy strategy.”

ARCH2 is expected to be a major economic and environmental investment that will benefit the entire Appalachia region. The region is the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub, due to its unique access to ample low-cost natural gas feedstock, end-user demand, workforce and technology capability, and carbon sequestration potential.

“ARCH2 will be a key foundational component of America’s transition toward decarbonization and we appreciate the support from the DeWine administration and leaders in our business community throughout the state,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer.

“The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is proud to support the proposal for funding ARCH2,” said Ohio Chamber CEO Steve Stivers. “Due to our vast natural resources and manufacturing opportunities, Ohio amplifies the impact of ARCH2 as a clean hydrogen hub. Converting carbon emissions into hydrogen is critical in our efforts to have both reliable and clean energy and in establishing the Buckeye State as a leader for next-generation hydrogen jobs.”

The Appalachian region provides significant existing resources for ARCH2, including the critical infrastructure required for low-cost natural gas production and storage, existing pipelines and transportation networks, and vast end-use markets across Appalachian as well proximity to end-use markets in the Midwest and Northeast. The region also boasts a highly skilled energy workforce—as well as support from labor organizations, environmental non-profits, academic institutions, and community stakeholders—all of which will be integral to project development and associated job retention and creation, particularly in disadvantaged and underserved communities.

“As energy technology rapidly evolves, it is crucial for Ohio’s workforce and economic development that our energy infrastructure evolves too. The ARCH2 hydrogen hub is a perfect example of diversifying our energy portfolio, and doing so with clean energy,” said Pat Tiberi, President and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable. “I applaud Governor DeWine’s Administration for its support of this project, as well as Battelle for its leadership in convening this partnership to ensure that Ohio remains a leader when it comes to innovation technology.”

“The diversity of Ohio’s manufacturing industry that can utilize hydrogen as a fuel source is No. 1 in the Midwest, and natural gas production in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania is leading the U.S.,” said JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Collaborations with Ohio companies have led world-changing innovations for generations, making Ohio an ideal destination for this hydrogen hub.”

The ARCH2 team is composed of entities with operations across the Appalachian region spanning the hydrogen value chain as well as energy technology organizations, including the National Energy Technology Laboratory, consultants, academic institutions, community organizations, and NGOs that will provide commercial, technical, and programmatic leadership for the development and buildout of the hub.

Additional support comes from leaders of the Ohio Clean Hydrogen Hub Alliance (OH2Hub) which announced in October that it will actively participate in the campaign to establish and secure funding for ARCH2. The OH2Hub includes 200 public and private entities.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

