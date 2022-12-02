Community College of Aurora Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Serve More Than 10,000 Students at Two Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–One of 13 community colleges in the Colorado Community College System (CCCS), the Community College of Aurora (CCA) has selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to provide video capture, video content management and storage, and integration with their D2L Brightspace Learning Management System (LMS) sitewide.

YuJa, a leader in ed-tech solutions, will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning to its more than 10,000 students with capabilities like lecture capture, closed captioning and other accessibility features, and through embedding videos directly into the LMS. The Video Platform also provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and more.

“We’re excited to expand YuJa’s presence in the Colorado Community College System by adding the Community College of Aurora to the fold,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “CCA has a diverse student population with varied learning needs, and we’re excited to help instructors as they work to create engaging learning experiences for all.”

YuJa has a state-wide partnership with the CCCS and works with a number of institutions in the Colorado Community College System, including Red Rocks Community College, Otero College, Morgan Community College, Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Pueblo Community College, Lamar Community College, and Arapahoe Community College.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF AURORA

The Community College of Aurora (CCA) is a two-year public, open access institution in Aurora, Colorado and is one of 13 community colleges in the Colorado Community College System. The school of choice for nearly 10,800 students representing over 60 countries, CCA’s service area includes nearly 686,000 residents in Arapahoe, Adams, and Denver counties, and its student population reflects the broad diversity of this area. The college offers more than 103 degrees and certificate programs for students seeking to enhance their current skill set, pursue employment, or transfer to a four-year college or university upon graduation.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

