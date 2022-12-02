First Responder Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE: WPN) (OTC Pink: WPNNF) (FSE: 3WK) (“First Responder” or the “Company“), announces that, further to its news release of November 22 2022, the company will complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares“) on the basis of a one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for each twenty-five (25) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation“).

No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Common Share is less than one half (1/2) of a Common Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Common Shares if that fractional Common Share is equal to or greater than one half (1/2) of a Common Share.

Effective at the opening of markets on December 20, 2022, the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker “WPN”. The new CUSIP number will be 33618F309 and the new ISIN number will be CA33618F3097.

Registered holders of Common Shares will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc. with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Kulwant Malhi”

Kulwant Malhi, CEO

First Responder Technologies Inc.

10589 Ladner Trunk Road

Delta, BC. V4G 1K2

[email protected]

+1-604-805-4602

About First Responder Technologies Inc.

First Responder is a technology development company that commercializes academic and internally developed intellectual property for use in the public safety market. For more information visit: www.firstrespondertech.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

General Inquiries:

[email protected]

