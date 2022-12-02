Cybeats Added to ‘CSE 25’ Index as One of the 25 Largest Companies on the CSE

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2022) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been added to the CSE25™ Index on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE” or the “Exchange“) effective after market close on December 16, 2022. As a requirement for inclusion in the CSE 25 composite index, a company must fall within the top quartile of eligible securities listed on the CSE by market capitalization.

“With the addition of Cybeats to the CSE 25 index, our exposure to investor audiences broadens, and further solidifies our growing footprint in the Canadian technology sector. Cybeats offers investors in Canada and around the globe access to a unique and cutting-edge cybersecurity technology company that aims to become a recognizable leader in the public markets and with clients around the globe. The CSE 25 is an honourable step in this direction,” said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats.

About the CSE25 Index

The CSE25 Index is a subgroup of the CSE Composite Index. The CSE Composite Index launched in 2015 and includes almost half of the CSE’s listed companies and, according to the CSE, covers over 75% of the trading activity on the Exchange. The CSE25 Index launched in 2017 and includes the top twenty-five securities by market capitalization contained in the CSE Composite Index. According to the CSE, these companies account for over 50% of the weighting in the larger CSE Composite Index, and are typically stocks that attract considerable trading volume.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading SBOM Management and software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Corporate Development

Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)

Email: ir @cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Under the parent company, Scryb Inc., company filings are available at sedar.com.

