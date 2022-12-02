D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Advisor to SunFed Ranch on Its Merger with Teton Waters Ranch, Forming the Nation’s Largest Grass-Fed Beef Platform

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to SunFed Ranch on its merger with Teton Waters Ranch, a portfolio company of Sunrise Strategic Partners and Armonia, creating Grass Fed Foods, LLC (GFF). GFF immediately becomes the nation’s largest grass-fed beef platform and the foremost outlet for grass-fed beef products, bringing together SunFed Ranch, a Woodland, Calif.-based leader in prime cuts and grinds, and industry pioneer Teton Waters Ranch, based in Denver, Colo., which offers a highly complementary portfolio of grass-fed beef products.





“I couldn’t be more excited to combine SunFed Ranch and Teton Waters Ranch, which will strengthen our ability to deliver the finest grass-fed, regeneratively raised beef to customers across the retail and foodservice channels,” said SunFed Ranch Co-Founder and CEO Chris Donati. “The D.A. Davidson team was instrumental in finding the right partner for SunFed, and provided invaluable advice and execution throughout the process. In addition, the team went above and beyond in supporting and guiding our management team and various stakeholders to deliver an excellent outcome that will lead to the next stage of growth for SunFed.”

“We are excited to have played a part in helping the SunFed team establish the premier grass-fed protein platform in the U.S.,” said Danny Friedman, Managing Director in D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Investment Banking team. “This transaction continues the recent momentum for our Consumer Group and Food, Beverage & Agriculture practice, and adds to our protein credentials.”

Giannuzzi Lewendon LLP served as legal counsel to SunFed Ranch. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Faegre Drinker served as legal counsels to Teton Waters Ranch.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,525 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

