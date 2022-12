KBRA Releases Report Assigning K1+ Rating to Cobb County School District, GA’s Short-Term Construction Notes, Series 2023; Affirming K1+ Rating for Series 2022 Construction Notes and AAA Rating for Implied GO Credit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–On December 5, 2022, KBRA assigned a short-term rating of K1+ to Cobb County School District, Georgia’s Short-Term Construction Notes, Series 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notes are scheduled to mature on December 15, 2023. Proceeds will finance, on a temporary basis, the current costs of constructing, improving and equipping various school facilities approved by voters at referendum, and paying expenses related thereto.

Additionally, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ for the District’s Short-Term Construction Notes, Series 2022 due December 15, 2022, and the long-term rating of AAA with a Stable Outlook for the District’s Implied General Obligation Credit.

