Dataiku hires Simon McCann as VP to accelerate Everyday AI adoption across Northern Europe

London, UK; 9th December 2022: Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Simon McCann as VP, Northern Europe, to head up operations in the region.

Prior to joining Dataiku, McCann served in VP roles at several software companies, including Collibra and Alteryx. His proven track record of success in senior management roles across global scaling companies will lend itself to driving the growth and development of Dataiku’s business and financial strategies.

“AI and machine learning are at the forefront of disruptive industry transformation, with Dataiku leading the charge,” said McCann. “Its groundbreaking platform perfectly embodies the potential and innovative nature of this technology in an increasingly competitive landscape. I look forward to helping facilitate the company’s pursuit of empowering enterprises with Everyday AI.”

Gregory Herbert, SVP and General Manager EMEA at Dataiku, added: “Simon’s experience in senior positions across a number of fast-growing, innovative data companies will be an invaluable asset during Dataiku’s rapid growth and momentum in Northern Europe. I am confident that with this appointment, we can accelerate our mission to deliver the future of Everyday AI.”

Follow and connect with Simon on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter, and learn about how to join the Dataiku team here.

-ENDS-

About Dataiku:

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Leah Jones

CommsCo

[email protected]

+44 7876 117760

Source: RealWire