Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 16, 2022) – Dragonstorm Ventures has announced its results for 2022 that it has experienced a significant increase in revenue with YoY revenue growth of 42%. The company provides its clients with tools and strategies to accomplish in the business world. It has undergone accelerated success with revenue and results with its established clients. From branding and development to growth and design, the company facilitates its clients with a wide range of services to help its clients increase their brand exposure and grow their businesses.

In addition, the company has also seen a customer retention rate of 97% and a customer churn rate of 3.25%, indicating success in retaining and gaining customers. It has acquired several new long-term clients that will work with Dragonstorm to develop proficient strategies to ensure the expansion of its products.

One of the essential services provided by Dragonstorm Ventures is its comprehensive advisory services. The company’s team has recently expanded with individuals who have been in the business industry for years and can provide valuable insights and advice on various business issues, from growth and expansion to branding and marketing. This recent expansion has accelerated production efficiency by 62% within the company. It allows businesses to make informed decisions and develop strategies to help them achieve their goals. The founder of Dragonstorm Ventures Alessandro Cotrufo expressed his views about the new development in his company by stating, “We are very excited to be expanding our team.”

He further added, “Our clients rely on us to provide them with the best possible advice and insights, and we believe that this expansion will help us to better serve their needs. We are confident that our new analysts and researchers will bring valuable perspectives and expertise to the table, enabling us to make more informed and effective decisions.”

Consequently, Dragonstorm Ventures has emerged as a valuable partner for businesses looking to grow and succeed. With a wide range of services, the company is positioned to help enterprises to achieve their business goals. Additionally, Dragonstorm Ventures has contracts with corporations working directly with the several SaaS startup companies in the Silicon Valley region, further highlighting the company’s credibility.





Alessandro Cotrufo

About the Founder – Alessandro Cotrufo

Alessandro Cotrufo, a computer scientist, has established himself in the field of cybersecurity and as the mastermind behind Dragonstorm Ventures, has been leading the company’s future to its growth and recent expansion.

Despite the current acceleration of Dragonstorm’s growth, Cotrufo and his team at Dragonstorm Ventures are always looking for new opportunities and partnerships to help the company grow and expand. This focus on accelerated change and augmentation has helped the company become a leader in its field and cemented its reputation as a prodigious and formidable force in business.

For more information, visit https://dragonstorm.ai/.

