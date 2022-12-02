Discover Global Original IPs: Blintn Co-hosts a Global Script Pitching Competition with Renowned Media Companies

Seoul, South Korea–(Newsfile Corp. – December 16, 2022) – The 2023 RisingStories Story Pitching Competition held a signing ceremony at the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) in Singapore on the 7th of this month. The competition targeted media professionals seeking to develop their ideas into feature films or episodic television series for the global market. In addition, the event will feature a series of master classes in Taiwan and Singapore and invite professional judges from the media industry to bring their valuable experience in content creation.





The competition is co-hosted by leading media companies such as GroupM, Studio76, Weiyu Films, IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), TAICCA (Taiwan Creative Content Agency), and Blintn, a B2B media content database.

Peter Choe, founder and CEO of Blintn, said, “This is a meaningful opportunity for the entire media industry to focus on the development of original IP creation and to provide a more open platform for outstanding storytelling.”

He also added that Blintn is planning to hold more IP events next year following the IP pitching event co-organized with Unifrance and Screen Daily at ACFM and the RisingStories.





The first RisingStories Story Pitching Competition, held last year, attracted over 550 entries. RisingStories assisted several winning IPs in the subsequent development, such as “Money on Fire” and “The Marriage Accident”. The competition will be held from February to April 2023, getting a lot of anticipation from the industry.

