LBank Exchange Will List LynKey (LYNK) on December 19, 2022

Powered by blockchain and NFTs, LynKey (LYNK) creates an ecosystem for smart luxury resort, tourism and property investment. Its native token LYNK will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 (UTC) on December 19, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LynKey

LynKey is a blockchain-enabled ecosystem that provides timeshare and NFT solutions for luxurious holiday experiences for the global audience via smart contracts. The tourists, business travelers, travel agencies, tourism operators, hospitality chains, and property clients from all over the world are increasingly accepting this revolutionary scheme. The premium vacation property – resorts, hotels, marinas, and many more are sliced to smaller fractions as digital assets.

These digital assets or NFTs could be staked or lent over the marketplace to earn profits. Users are able to combat the associated risks that arise due to jurisdiction matters. Moreover, the security provided by digital contracts is a benefit that is welcomed by property investors all over the world. Furthermore, blockchain with guaranteed transparency and decentralized system can democratize it entirely for the members of the LynKey community. Its overall system architecture links the enthusiasts with attractions in an increasingly reliable way.

Besides DeFi protocols, the LynKey project has been designed with a framework of products like digital wallet, NFT marketplace, and a crypto exchange. Not only that, the reward and loyalty credit system make the entire vacation experience consensually efficient and liquid.

LynKey’s smart “All in one” ecosystem is valued at $8B+, and identifies the key sites in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, and more prospective properties globally. It aims to create a seamless community that is exemplary in its existence for the 4IR smart city concept. LynKey intends to fraternise the global enthusiasts who pledge to evolve with the technology, and find real-time solutions to tech conventional operational challenges.

About LYNK Token

LYNK is the native token of LynKey ecosystem. The benefit of holding a LYNK token is that the token value is based on the utility value of resort tourism, purchase services within the ecosystem also affords the user the opportunity to take advantage of discounts that are made available to token holders, and the opportunity to exchange tokens for NFTs representing a real value experiences, timeshare, and license for resort properties.

Based on ERC-20, LYNK has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% is provided for angle sale, 2% is provided for IDO, 8% is provided for private sale, 10% is provided for pre-sale, another 10% is provided for farming and staking, another 10% is allocated to advisors and partners, 12% is allocated to the team, 20% is provided for the ecosystem, and the rest 23% is reserved and allocated for liquidity.

The LYNK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 (UTC) on December 19, 2022, investors who are interested in the LynKey investment can easily buy and sell LYNK token on LBank Exchange by then.

