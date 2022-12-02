Panthera Group’s Mary Jane Bangkok Opens New Location

Bangkok, Thailand–(Newsfile Corp. – December 16, 2022) – The OG Canna company in Thailand recently opened Mary Jane Bangkok, the first modern retail cannabis outlet specializing in Thai Traditions Medicine practices.

With the opening of Mary Jane Bangkok, residents and travelers alike have access to a variety of modern and traditional healing. All of Mary Jane’s offerings of TTM have been adapted, licensed and approved for medicinal use utilizing modern evaluative systems. The new locations offers various traditional healthcare products that can address multiple health concerns.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8928/147118_feea7c00249ef971_001full.jpg

Mary Jane is the first and only cannabis provider that includes TTM products in Bangkok.

In addition to the new location, Baskins’s group announced that Mary Jane will incorporate a medical professional into the retail outlet to give shoppers firsthand treatment recommendations

“Today, Mary Jane is focused on educating its customers on the primary use of herbs and diet to promote health,” Baskins said. “And a doctor of Thai Traditional Medicine is available in-house to consult with customers on various health issues. They can prescribe various herbal remedies to alleviate many common ailments.”

Mary Jane stocks a wide variety of TTM, such as smokable herbs like lavender, blue lotus, chamomile, orange and cannabis. The team at Mary Jane has also produced a Sense Siam package containing five different herbal smoking ingredients, including pure cannabis trichomes known as Kief.

The outlet also offers U.S. Federal Drug Administration-approved CBD oil in three ranges containing differing amounts of cannabinoids to provide relief, rest and relaxation.

Founded in 2022, The OG Canna Company’s vision is to produce and supply the finest TTMs and highest-grade marijuana in Thailand while providing education on various medical uses for some of the world’s oldest herbal remedies.

Led by two industry veterans from the U.S. State of California with a combined 40 years of cultivation experience, OG Canna is committed to providing the best quality TTMs, including cannabis, at competitive rates.

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8928/147118_feea7c00249ef971_002full.jpg

The new Mary Jane Bangkok location is part of OG Canna efforts to lead the way in producing and supplying marijuana and TTMs by offering consumers a wide choice through modern dispensaries. Manned by some of Thailand’s most knowledgeable staff, the recently opened outlet strives to understand customer needs and provide the best products available.

Mary Jane Bangkok is located on the corner of Soi 4 and Sukhumvit Road and adjacent to the Majestic Hotel. For more information, visit their website, maryjanethailand.com.

The location also maintains a presence on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information

Ben Baskins

[email protected]

1/41-43 Sukhumvit Soi 39

Phrom Phong Klongton Nua Wattana, Bangkok Thailand 10110

+66 (0) 2-662-7011

maryjanethailand.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147118