Edgecore Networks Introduces a New Enterprise Solution to Address Capacity and Service Requirements for Cloud and Enterprise Applications

Edgecore offers high-performance multi-Gigabit solutions to make existing networks more energy efficient and to achieve sustainability goals

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking solutions, introduces a high-performance, multi-Gigabit enterprise solution – the EPS200 Series, which enables enterprises to upgrade their existing network and cabling to let the Wi-Fi infrastructure embrace higher transmission bandwidths. The EPS200 Series is based on the latest Broadcom Trident3-X3 family chipset and a COMe CPU board with an Intel Denverton CPU, delivering industry-leading performance per Watt, a power-saving thermal design, and a configurable high-speed I/O, enabling the EPS200 Series to be used as a highly-scalable, power saving, feature-rich multi-Gigabit switch family for enterprise and campus access networking.

The EPS203 multi-Gigabit PoE enterprise switch features 36 x 10/100/1000/2.5GBASE-T RJ-45 ports, 12 x 2.5G/5G/10GBASE-T RJ-45 ports, 4 x 10G/25G SFP28 uplink ports, and 2 x 100G stacking ports; plus all RJ-45 Ethernet ports support up to 90W Power-over-Ethernet to attached devices, such as VoIP phones, wireless access points, surveillance cameras etc., fully utilizing existing Cat. 6 cabling infrastructure. With the EPS200 Series, enterprises can deploy a powerful and reliable open network solution to respond the demanding Power-over-Ethernet growth requests from wireless access networks, security applications, and campus networks.

Compared with previous Edgecore 1G enterprise solutions, the new EPS203 brings a 2.5 times faster data transmission bandwidth to meet the demands of new applications and a new generation of technologies, such as 4K video streaming, VR, and online gaming that requires Wi-Fi 6E and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7. By deploying the EPS203 with its 2.5G and 5G ports, users can switch from 1G to 2.5G and to 5G speeds over the existing cabling infrastructure, letting the network and Wi-Fi infrastructure embrace higher network speeds and run traffic-intensive apps and services.

Another EPS Series model – the EPS201, features 48 10/100/1000BASE-T ports, 4 x 10G/25G uplink ports, and 2 x 100G stacking ports, which is ideal for enterprises that want to deploy open network solutions outside of their data centers, in distribution facilities, branch offices, and campus networks.

The Edgecore EPS201 is also ideal in a management switch role in the data center networking architecture, connecting all server nodes, storage nodes, and network switches in a rack.

The Edgecore EPS200 Series is fully compatible with the open source network operating system, SONiC. Together with SONiC, platforms become an innovative open source networking solution that provides unified management and control, simplifying deployment through automation, provisioning, and monitoring of the entire networking infrastructure.

Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Edgecore provides great control and flexibility for network management. Features such as Layer 2, Layer 3, QOS, Monitoring and Security enables flexibility of network deployment and management. Edgecore assists enterprises in enabling rapid network deployment and powerful centralized management, as well as maximizing labor efficiency to accomplish more. Edgecore delivers more agile, better performing, and more efficient networking solutions to the industry.

