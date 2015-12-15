GA Telesis’ Flight Solutions Group Continues Record Engine Disassembly Inputs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A320—GA Telesis, LLC (GAT) announces the disassembly of an additional three (3) CFM56-5B, one (1) CF6-80C2, and one (1) PW4056-3 engines before year-end. The engines are part of a lease return pool sourced from the Company’s Asset Transaction Group and will be managed by GAT’s Flight Solutions Group (FSG) for disassembly and redistribution.

Following the dismantling and repair by FSG’s Component Solutions team, the used serviceable material (USM) will be made available to GA Telesis’ airline and MRO customers worldwide in the early months of 2023. This new inventory constitutes some of the most relevant inventory desired by airlines and MROs and represents some of the Company’s largest jet engine component product lines. This inventory will add to an already unparalleled independent USM jet engine inventory that will flow down to provide additional cost savings for GAT’s airline customers for years to come.

“This is a continuation of our leadership position in the aftermarket as we head into 2023,” said Alex Tuttle, COO of Component Solutions Group. “We very much understand our role as a critical supplier for cost-effective airline engine builds,” he added.

“The Flight Solutions Group, along with the entire GA Telesis Ecosystem, continues to drive economic supply chain solutions for the entire global USM space,” said Jason Reed, President of Flight Solutions Group. “With over 100 assets planned to be dismantled by our team in 2023, GA Telesis will continue to lead the way in the aftermarket, ensuring the lowest possible maintenance costs and reliability as a whole,” he added.

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

GA Telesis’ Component Solutions Group (CSG) is a global integrator of component supply-solutions operating in the aviation sector serving over 3,000 customers worldwide with sales and services including aircraft and engine component support, asset management, flight-hour programs, repair management, inventory lease/finance, vendor management, and other unique tailor-made supply-chain solutions. CSG is the only company of its type to have significant component distribution operations on four continents and customer support offices positioned on six continents. With the addition of its ACCESS flight control management and iGEAR flight-hour solutions, CSG can manage a customer’s complete supply chain needs.

