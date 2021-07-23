Endpoint Payment Solutions Closes Pre-Seed Round Led by MJC Partners and NOEMIS Ventures

EPS set to launch innovative payment card solutions for large scale clients.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endpoint Payment Solutions (“EPS”), a global payment card solutions provider, today announced the successful closing of its pre-seed round, led by MJC Partners and NOEMIS Ventures.

EPS, founded by a seasoned team who have launched payment solutions for Fortune 500 companies including Mastercard, ADP, Amazon, and UnitedHealthcare, will use this funding to continue building its platform, with goals to go live with its first programs in the first quarter of 2023.

The EPS platform integrates modern card issuing and processing capabilities with innovative value-added features, configurable private-label solutions, and optimized program management. EPS offers its clients the shortest and most cost-effective path to a high-quality payment card program configured to meet the client’s specific requirements.

“We are excited to complete our pre-seed round and for our strategic partnership with MJC Partners,” said Jim Collas, CEO of Endpoint Payment Solutions. “MJC Partners brings a wealth of banking industry experience and relationships to the Endpoint venture.”

“The modern payment card market needs a next-generation solutions platform to enable high-quality payment card products that require minimal effort to develop and launch,” said Jim Collas, adding, “Endpoint’s objective is to offer innovative prepaid, debit, and credit card programs that give our clients unique competitive advantages in the digital banking industry.”

The Endpoint advanced solutions platform was developed in 2022 and integrates modern card issuing and processing with advanced fintech functionality to enable the rapid development of innovative payment card solutions.

“At MJC Partners, we are always looking for opportunities to bring digital banking innovation to our banking partners,” said Michael J. Cavallaro, Founder and Managing Partner of MJC Partners. “Endpoint’s exceptional team has a proven track record in developing and launching a multitude of innovative payment card products for Fortune 500 companies and a wide range of banks,” he added.

Endpoint Payment Solutions (www.endpointps.com) is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MJC Partners

MJC Partners, LLC is a leading Los Angeles-based boutique investment banking and advisory firm providing a full range of strategic, transactional and valuation-related services to clients across multiple industry groups with a focus on financial services and financial technology.

About NOEMIS Ventures

NOEMIS Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in and advising pre-seed and seed-stage startups in Fintech, AI/ML, and Marketplaces, supporting founders who are making a strong impact in the world.

