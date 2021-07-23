WeighPack Introduces High Precision Check Weigher for Tightest Tolerances

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation–WeighPack Systems’ WeightCheQ 0-250 features high precision electromagnetic force restoration (EMFR) weigh cell technology to achieve the highest tolerances possible while reading in three decimal points.





The WeightCheQ 0-250 is engineered with a weight range of 0 – 250 grams and will weigh product accurately and consistently to +/- 0.01 gram. This tight tolerance level makes it the perfect choice for check weighing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, precious metals, cannabis pre-rolls and more.

This high-performance weigher will automatically reject product that is outside of the user’s set tolerance level and deposit it into a convenient accumulation drawer for reuse. An easy-to-read visual operation interface notifies the user when product is within the targeted weight by illuminating a green light and then changing to a red light when the target weight is out of tolerance.

The 0-250 includes a large color touchscreen, does not require compressed air and easily integrates into existing packaging lines for an immediate improvement in any quality assurance process.

This compact, modular check weigher also features heavy-duty stainless steel frame construction, food-grade belts, upstream and downstream data links, 20-recipe storage and does not require changeover parts to move between product lines.

Paxiom is the national sales, system integration and service provider for the state-of-the-art packaging machine technology manufactured by WeighPack, ValTara and EndFlex. From weighing, filling, bagging and wrapping to cartoning, tray forming, case packing and palletizing, Paxiom has delivered over 7,000 packaging solutions to over 30 countries. Customers can see these solutions in person by visiting an Xperience Center in Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Montreal, Toronto or Schio, Italy.

