NewEdge Wealth Adds Ben Emons to Investment Team Lineup

Widely known global fixed income expert hired to further boost rapidly growing ultra high net worth firm

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in advising ultra high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients, has hired Ben Emons as Principal, Senior Portfolio Strategist. Mr. Emons joins the firm’s ever-growing investment team serving alongside Rob Sechan, CEO, Cameron Dawson, Chief Investment Officer and Bill Englis, Head of Research. The firm also has notable Investment Advisory board members such as Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Partner, Leon “Lee” Cooperman, Omega Family Office, Inc. Chairman and CEO, and Robert Matza, Retired President and Partner of GoldenTree Asset Management.

With over 25 years of global fixed income experience, Mr. Emons frequently appears on Bloomberg, CNBC, and Yahoo Finance, among many others. Prior to joining NewEdge Wealth, he served as the Managing Director of Global Macro Strategy at Medley Global Advisors and the Head of Credit Portfolio Management at Intellectus Partners.

As Principal, Senior Portfolio Manager, Mr. Emons is responsible for the design, construction, and implementation of fixed income strategies across NewEdge Wealth. In addition, he will work closely with advisors to provide investment insights on global fixed income and cross-asset markets and develop custom fixed income solutions for their ultra high net worth clients.

“NewEdge Wealth is quickly positioning itself to be an industry leader, which means we must be equipped with industry leading talent,” said Rob Sechan, CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Wealth. “Ben’s expertise and diverse perspective on international fixed income and cross-asset market strategies will help us further expand upon the intellectual capital that our ultra high net worth clients require. They will greatly benefit from the continued build of our investment team and their level of specialized expertise.”

“For the past two years, NewEdge Wealth has exhibited substantial growth. Their commitment to providing enhanced standards for the ultra high net worth community is commendable,” said Mr. Emons when discussing joining NewEdge Wealth. “With their level of talent and collaborative culture, I am excited to be a part of the build and scale that they will continue to offer.”

Mr. Emons holds an MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, a master’s degree in international finance from the University of Amsterdam, and a certification of Financial Engineering from Columbia University. He is based out of the firms’ headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services over $30 billion in client assets across multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts. New Edge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm, is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 600 employees and services in excess of $150 billion in wealth and retirement assets.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client with the advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

