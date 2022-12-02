Fandifi Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 6, 2022) – Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) (“Fandifi” or the “Company”), reports that the Company has extended the expiry date of 10,845,398 outstanding share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10 per common share from December 18, 2022 to March 1, 2023.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content.

