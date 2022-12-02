Evertz Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results for the Quarter Ended October 31, 2022

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 6, 2022) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $113.2 million, an increase of $6.0 million from the prior year quarter

US/Canada quarterly revenue up 13% from the prior year quarter

Earnings from operations of $28.4 million for the quarter, an increase of 20% from the prior year quarter

Net earnings of $20.0 million for the quarter, and increase of $2.8 million from the prior year quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter

Regular quarterly dividend increased to $0.19

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q2 ‘ 23 Q2 ‘ 22 Revenue $ 113,248 $ 107,199 Gross margin 67,477 61,077 Earnings from operations 28,392 23,700 Net earnings 19,977 17,184 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Fully-diluted shares 76,324,261 76,561,480

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

Q2 ‘ 23 YE ’22 (Bank Indebteness) Cash and cash equivalents $ (4,193) $ 33,902 Working capital 154,145 158,947 Total assets 421,807 420,979 Shareholders’ equity 232,546 230,938





Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, revenues were $113.2 million an increase of $6.0 million compared to revenues of $107.2 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $88.3 million an increase of 13% compared to $78.2 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $25.0 million compared to $29.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, gross margin was $67.5 million as compared to $61.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.6% as compared to 57.0% in the quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, net earnings were $20.0 million as compared to $17.2 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.26 as compared to $0.22 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, selling and administrative expenses were $14.7 million as compared to $14.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, gross research and development expenses were $29.6 million as compared to $24.4 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at October 31, 2022 was $154.1 million as compared to $158.9 million on April 30, 2022.

Bank indebtedness was $4.2 million as at October 31, 2022 as compared to cash and cash equivalents of $33.9 million on April 30, 2022.

Cash used from operations was $7.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 as compared to $0.9 million cash generated for the quarter ended October 31, 2021. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $27.5 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 compared to $23.1 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $5.6 million for investing activities, including acquisitions of $3.2 million of investments.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $16.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.7 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2022, purchase order backlog was in excess of $149 million and shipments during the month of November 2022 were $39 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 6, 2022 of $0.19 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022 and will be paid on or about December 22, 2022.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Six month period ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 113,248 $ 107,199 $ 214,786 $ 204,364 Cost of goods sold 45,771 46,122 88,785 86,601 Gross margin 67,477 61,077 126,001 117,763 Expenses Selling and administrative 14,681 14,773 27,655 28,730 General 1,128 1,259 2,224 2,370 Research and development 29,642 24,441 57,035 49,121 Investment tax credits (3,173) (2,862) (6,362) (5,806) Share based compensation (185) 1,970 1,792 2,968 Foreign exchange gain (3,008) (2,204) (4,039) (3,633) 39,085 37,377 78,305 73,750 Earnings before undernoted 28,392 23,700 47,696 44,013 Finance income 216 137 369 220 Finance costs (508) (322) (826) (640) Share of net loss from Investment in Associate, net of taxes (1,064) (268) (1,412) (598) Other income and expenses (288) 174 (160) 186 Earnings before income taxes 26,748 23,421 45,667 43,181 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 6,530 5,841 13,169 13,642 Deferred 241 396 (1,409) (2,333) 6,771 6,237 11,760 11,309 Net earnings for the period $ 19,977 $ 17,184 $ 33,907 $ 31,872 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 160 193 249 334 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 19,817 16,991 33,658 31,538 Net earnings for the period $ 19,977 $ 17,184 $ 33,907 $ 31,872 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.41

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at October 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 (Bank indetedness) Cash and cash equivalents $ (4,193) $ 33,902 Inventory $ 199,892 $ 177,268 Working capital $ 154,145 $ 158,947 Total assets $ 421,807 $ 420,979 Shareholders’ equity $ 232,546 $ 230,938 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,223,768 76,229,696 Fully-diluted 81,124,768 81,285,196 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,223,768 76,266,341 Fully-diluted 76,384,699 76,570,564





Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

December 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8646 or toll-free (North America) 1-888-396-8049.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until

December 6, 2023. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 416-764-8692 or toll-free 1-877-674-7070. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 898266.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

For further information, please contact:

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-7580

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146974