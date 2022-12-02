FansUnite Announces Director and President Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 5, 2022) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) announces that Darius Eghdami has notified the Company of his intention to resign as Director and President of the Company to attend to personal matters unrelated to his tenure at FansUnite. His resignation will come into effect on December 6, 2022.

Since founding FansUnite, Mr. Eghdami has played an instrumental role in laying the groundwork during the early stages of the Company as well as leading the Company to a successful public listing in 2020. During his tenure as President, the Company reached new milestones, including expanding FansUnite’s global operations as a leading B2B gaming supplier, B2C operator and affiliate platform to North America, South America and Europe.

“We would like to thank Mr. Eghdami for his contributions to FansUnite which has enabled us to reach new heights and solidify our footprint in the global gaming industry,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “We support his decision and are looking forward to continuing to work with him as an advisor to the Company.”

“While this was a difficult decision, I leave knowing FansUnite is in great hands,” said Darius Eghdami. “Our international stable of brands continues to grow and our management team has a clear vision for the future. This is an amazingly talented group of people, and I am confident in FansUnite’s continued success on an international scale.”

The Company thanks him for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite’s one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian sportsbook VamosGG. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146813