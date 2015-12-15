FLAG Token (FLAG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed FLAG Token (FLAG) on December 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FLAG/USDT trading pair is now officially available.





As the official cryptocurrency of Flag Media, the parent company of multiple online news sources and magazines, FLAG Token (FLAG) is created for rewards, upgrades, advertising, and placement fees across all Flag Media publications. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on December 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Flag Media

Flag Media is a prestigious company with more than three decades of experience in building brands and helping entrepreneurs and businesses share their stories with the world. As the parent company of CryptoTimesRegister.com, GlobalBusinessDaily.com, PRDailyWire.com, CEOExtra.com, EmpireStories.com, and more than 50 other online news sources and magazines, Flag Media has created a growing portfolio of online publications that cater to topical themes in business, finance, technology, health, sports, and more. All of its sites are connected and optimized, which gives Flag Media properties the greatest impact for search engine results and viewership exposure.

FLAG Token is the official cryptocurrency of Flag Media and its valued channel partners. Developed to support the Flag Media network of publications, it will be accepted as payment for article placements and planned exposure across Flag Media’s publication sites. In addition to payment for placements, Flag Media is planning to offer exclusive reputation management tools that clients wouldn’t be able to get without FLAG Tokens, and it’s also planning an NFT token program. Flag Media believes this sets it apart from many tokens available today as it provides a highly-valued, direct outlet for token use.

Furthermore, FLAG Tokens will also be earned by users through the upcoming rewards program. As part of this program, users can earn tokens for actions such as referring clients for placements, buying a certain amount of placements, among other activities. This reward program not only sets Flag Media apart from other sites but will help increase the utilization and value of the tokens.

Last but not least, Flag Media has built a very large partner network and is creating FLAGMART, a commerce portal business vendors and individual users can meet buyers and offer products, services, gifts cards, events, and experiences using FLAG tokens.

About FLAG Token

FLAG Token was developed on the Polygon Matic blockchain with a total supply of 37 million (i.e. 37,000,000) tokens. Polygon was chosen because it is compatible with Ethereum ERC-20 protocols, which are secure, scalable, and very well respected. ​With greater transaction throughput and cheap fees, FLAG brings more value to its users more reliably and efficiently.

Users can currently use FLAG tokens to amplify their company messages on all of Flag’s popular publications, run press releases on PR Daily Wire, run feature articles and multimedia content on all Flag Media publications like Global Business Daily and CEO Extra, run feature articles and multimedia content on Crypto Times Register, run promotional campaigns on the @CryptoTimesRegister Instagram account, register for special token-owner events, and enjoy reputation management services on Red Flag Reputation. They will soon be able to use FLAG tokens on FLAGMART, to participate in the Royal Society community and even buy Royal Society NFTs, as well as enjoying services on Spire Suite.

The FLAG token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on December 20, 2022, investors who are interested in the FLAG Token investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

