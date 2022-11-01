Shares of Major Global Medical Device Manufacturer OrbusNeich Medical Group Commence Trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong
HONG KONG, Dec 23, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Shares of OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited (“OrbusNeich” or the “Group”), a major global medical device manufacturer specialized in interventional instruments for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures, today commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”), under the stock code 6929.
About OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited
OrbusNeich is a major global medical device manufacturer specialized in interventional instruments for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) procedures. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OrbusNeich sells products to over 70 countries and regions worldwide, and it is also the only PCI balloon manufacturer headquartered in China that ranked among the top 6 players in all major overseas PCI balloon markets including Japan (Ranked No. 2), Europe (Ranked No. 4), and the U.S. (Ranked No. 6) in terms of sales volume of PCI balloons in 2021 in accordance with the CIC Report. In addition, in terms of sales volume of PTA balloons in 2021, it ranked No. 3 in Japan and No. 4 in the U.S., respectively. It also specializes in coronary stent products and is actively expanding into neuro vascular intervention and structural heart disease areas. OrbusNeich owns more than 180 granted patents globally. Its in-house R&D team has over twenty years of product development experience and has developed proprietary, world leading technologies.

