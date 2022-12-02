Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) Available to UK Public Sector on G-Cloud 13

Listing eases access to best-in-class data security solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security company and the pioneer of Confidential Computing, today announced that its industry-leading Fortanix Data Security Manager is now approved for the G-Cloud Framework and available on G-Cloud 13.

The UK Government G-Cloud eases procurement of cloud computing solutions by public sector organisations in the United Kingdom. Specifically, G-Cloud 13 is an online catalogue where public sector buyers can buy services including many that are off the shelf, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions.

Fortanix Data Security Manager is a simple-to-deploy yet highly scalable data security platform that delivers a unified suite of services including encryption, multicloud key management, tokenization and more. Fortanix DSM is backed by FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified Fortanix Hardware Security Modules (HSMs).

“As government organisations increasingly adopt the cloud in their digitization efforts, it is crucial that they are also able to easily incorporate the best data security solutions,” said Paul van Hugte, Vice President, EMEA at Fortanix. “With the addition of Fortanix DSM to the G-Cloud 13 catalogue, they now have a proven solution that has been deployed by some of the largest enterprises in the world including Fortune 100 companies, which they can now deploy quickly and with confidence to keep their data safe.”

Fortanix solutions are already being used by government organisations such as the United States Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to protect data in very challenging environments. Fortanix has also received funding from In-Q-Tel, a strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting edge technologies to U.S. intelligence and defense agencies.

