SecurityGen launches 5G Cyber-security Lab

New training platform enables telecom security teams to study 5G technology, enriching their ability to understand threats, verify security vulnerabilities, and define adequate protection techniques

Rome, Italy – 14 December 2022 – SecurityGen, the award-winning global provider of security solutions and services for the telecoms industry, today announced the launch of its new 5G Cyber-security Lab. This Lab is an innovative solution designed to help MNO security teams study and understand 5G networks, thus enabling them to prepare and protect their networks against potential security threats.

The 5G Cyber-security Lab is a compact simulation of a 5G environment, with all the significant pieces of 5G within it enabling security teams to study telecom technologies in detail and explore the environment safely. SecurityGen has created the Cyber-security lab as a training platform for MNO security teams to explore and expand their knowledge of 5G and the range of threat vectors associated with it: and to also test and validate solutions and techniques to ensure the safe and secure rollout of 5G networks and use cases.

Commenting on the launch, SecurityGen co-founder and CTO Dmitry Kurbatov said, “The thinking behind the 5G Cyber-security lab is based on a simple logic – to accomplish something new, you must properly understand the subject. This applies to 5G networks as well.”

“With our deep expertise in telecoms security, we have designed this Lab to be focused on providing MNO security teams with a simple, cost-effective, and security-centric environment that is the perfect set-up for them to test, understand, and better prepare and protect their networks against the security threats associated with 5G,” he explained.

“Coming straight from our R&D team, which has been using this simulated environment to study the 5G security context, our new Lab is uniquely targeted at the security teams within the network operator groups. Now with the 5G Cyber-security Lab, MNO security teams can gain an in-depth understanding of the ways in which 5G can be hacked. The new lab helps them define a list of security requirements and enables them to prove and test efficient ways to protect the network against potential threats.

“While there are plenty of simulation platforms for IT available, the 5G Cyber-security Lab stands out because it simulates telecom infrastructure, which is significantly different from IT network environments. The lab is the perfect set-up for telco security teams to test, understand, and better prepare and protect against the security threats associated with 5G, before, during or after the actual network rollout.

“We started with the idea of building sort of a ‘gym’ where MNO security teams could practice and perfect their 5G game. Our new lab is the ideal environment for operators to ensure a secure and successful transition from their legacy networks to 5G,” concluded Kurbatov.

About SecurityGen Cyber-security Lab

The new Lab is entirely 5G security-focused, enabling teams to undertake a deep-dive examination of 5G to identify vulnerabilities and verify new attack techniques. Not only is it built on recognisable SBA elements of the 5G environment, such as AMF, SMF, UPF, NRF, AUSF, and others, it is highly customisable for vertical use cases and dedicated networks.

To know more: https://www.secgen.com/5g_cyber_security_lab

About SecurityGen

Founded in 2022, SecurityGen is a global company focused on telecom security. We deliver a solid security foundation to drive secure telecom digital transformations and ensure safe and robust network operations. Our extensive product and service portfolio provides complete protection against existing and advanced telecom security threats.

www.secgen.com

