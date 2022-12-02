InterPro Solutions Wins IMC Solution Awards for EZMaxPlanner and EZMaxVendor at IMC 2022

InterPro Solutions is lauded for their innovative mobile solutions for managing field service vendors and Maximo scheduling & planning.

MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From IMC 2022, InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that it has won two Solution Awards at the 2022 International Maintenance Conference (IMC 2022). Its unique mobile application for managing service vendors, EZMaxVendor, won the Work Execution Management category, and its mobile solution for Maximo scheduling and planning, EZMaxPlanner, won the Asset Management category.

EZMaxVendor, InterPro’s application for managing field service vendors, was initially released in February 2021. Many organizations rely on a growing mix of internal and external labor resources to operate and maintain their facilities and physical assets. As such, they need mobile tools designed to assign, schedule, and coordinate vendor work that mirror what they are already using for their own internal staff. EZMaxVendor meets this need by extending operations and maintenance capabilities to include coordination, scheduling, and work performance reporting from external service providers, helping those providers become more integrated and responsive to the organization’s needs. The end result is timelier and more effective resolution of operations and maintenance issues and reduced operating costs.

EZMaxPlanner, InterPro’s mobile planning and scheduling application for Maximo, was first released in May 2021. Schedulers and planners in asset-intensive industries have to manage the inspection, maintenance, and repair of thousands of assets and logistics across hundreds of events – but scheduling in native Maximo is very cumbersome. Add-on desktop planning tools emerged to fill the void, but proved difficult to learn, complex to use, and can take years to master.

EZMaxPlanner changes that paradigm, providing intuitive born-mobile navigation and powerful functionality that makes schedulers and planners immediately productive while streamlining the entire scheduling and assignment process. Processes that require 12 steps in many legacy scheduling tools now can be done in a single click. Beyond expanded functionality for the primary scheduling and planning team, the EZMaxPlanner mobile app enables field personnel to manage work assignments, overtime hours, and time-off requests across their crew(s).

InterPro recently published a case study about how Manawa Energy, New Zealand’s largest independent electricity generator and renewable energy developer, utilized EZMaxPlanner to better manage their planning and scheduling processes. The case study can be found here.

“We are very honored to receive these Solution Awards for EZMaxVendor and EZMaxPlanner,” said Bill Fahey, CEO, InterPro Solutions. “We are thrilled that our EZMax Suite is receiving industry recognition for our continuing leadership in the Maximo mobile solution space.”

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. Learn more about InterPro Solutions.

