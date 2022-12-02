Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX), a fully-insured cross-asset centralized exchange, has now listed the Nickel mining-based token $NIKL on December 6th, 2022. $NIKL was listed on DIFX at 1:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, as a USDT pair to further increase its global community and aid in the overall awareness and growth of Nickel mining.

Figure 1: $NIKL is Now Officially Listed on Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX)

Introducing NIKEL TECH

To bring light to the emerging world of nickel mining, Nikel Tech, the company changing the world of commodity trading has introduced a new governance token called $NIKL. It aims to increase the attraction to nickel as a commodity and provide its token holders with the opportunity to participate in the development of nickel-based technologies.

Over the years nickel as a commodity and resource has become a highly valuable product in the development of clean and sustainable energy. Nickel has a range of unique properties that makes it an essential component of emerging electronics and future-oriented businesses.

$NIKL aims to utilize these opportunities by leveraging the blockchain to give potential users who value sustainable and clean energy a way to participate in the development of nickel-based industries.

About $NIKL

Based on the Cardano chain, $NIKL has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. According to the tokenomics, they have allocated their funds for various activities and parties including advisors, community, marketing, airdrop distribution etc.

The key utility of $NIKL is to act as a governance token for the Nikel Tech ecosystem, where the token holders will have the right to vote on the projects and proposals the ecosystem wants to develop. The key areas of nickel development will be Exploration & Mining, Research & Development, and Product Manufacturing.

To learn more about the Nikel Tech & $NIKL

Website: https://www.nikeltech.com/

Whitepaper:https://pitch.com/public/09647187-65ed-46a7-9d68-af6ecfbd1c61/42c43e9d-a6d4-4c4e-b051-96bc36c659b6

Telegram:https://t.me/nikeltech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nikeltechco

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nikeltech/

To trade $NIKL on DIFX head on over to: https://difx.com/trade/NIKL_USDT

*Note DIFX does not endorse Nikel Tech’s commodities ventures as the exchange is only listing their governance token $NIKL. The exchange advises traders to do their own research and make informed decisions.

About DIFX

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) is a centralized cross-asset crypto exchange that allows users to trade between multiple asset classes that include indices, forex, crypto, metals, and commodities, just to name a few. The DIFX fully-insured crypto wallet comes from a partnership with Fireblocks, one of the leading crypto custodians in the world.

DIFX was presented with the “Most Trusted Cross-Asset Trading Platform — 2022” by the Crypto Expo Dubai and the “Best New Trading Platform Award” at the E-Business Awards 2021 by Entrepreneur Middle East and the Forex Expo 2021.

To begin a journey with Endless Possibilities, download the app now from the iOS or Google Play Store, or visit the company at difx.com.

Media Contact:

Rose S.

[email protected]

www.difx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147136