Klay Music Token (KMT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 7, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Klay Music Token (KMT) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KMT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a fully decentralized music streaming protocol built with public blockchain infrastructure and other decentralized technologies, Klay Music allows artists to distribute to and get paid directly from their fans. Its native token Klay Music Token (KMT) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on December 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Klay Music

Revolutionizing the creation and distribution for musicians, Klay Music is a Web 3 streaming platform that enables each individual artist to be compensated from their own fans and listeners by minimizing middlemen and intermediaries. The blockchain ensures each musician receives the most competitive industry compensation, instantly and automatically, for each stream of music.

There are various features that make the Klay Music as unique as it is. For instance, Klay Music is developing an algorithm that enables artists to get paid with Klay Music tokens instantly and automatically if their songs are played on the Klay Music platform. And it offers crystal clear streaming at 320 kbps which is the highest sound quality from any free music platform.

This more “intimate” connection is also possible in the other direction, allowing musicians to reward fans with free concert tickets, and exclusive or early access to recordings, directly or via tokens. Among its features, it includes fan-to-artist crowdfunding and a fan reward system that offers exclusive artist content, promotional incentives, and cheaper prices relative to other streaming platforms.

In addition, Klay Music is also building itself as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). DAOs offer flatter organizational structures, which are a powerful social force for music communities to mobilize against the backdrop of Web2 music-industry concerns around financial transparency, equality and data collection practices.

Aiming to build the future of music streaming with the utilization of blockchain technology, Klay Music provides unlimited uploads, metrics, dashboards, and more.

About KMT Token

Klay Music Token (KMT) is the native token of Klay Music ecosystem. Based on ERC-20, KMT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 5:00 UTC on December 5, 2022, investors who are interested in the Klay Music investment can easily buy and sell KMT token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

