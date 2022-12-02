KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to EFMT 2022-4

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from EFMT 2022-4, a $365.3 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 897 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation, with 79.5% of the loans underwritten using bank statements, asset depletion, and DSCR documentation types.

Approximately 50.0% of the loans were categorized as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM). The remaining loans were categorized as exempt from the ATR/QM rule having been originated for a business purpose (i.e., investment properties).

