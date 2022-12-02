KBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for November 2022. The indices track early-, mid-, and late-stage delinquencies, observed modifications, prepayment speeds, and other performance metrics across four major RMBS 2.0 subsectors.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical


Brian Ford, CFA, Head of Structured Finance Research

+1 (646) 731-2329

[email protected]

Jack Kahan, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global RMBS

+1 (646) 731-2486

[email protected]

Ashish Sharda, Managing Director

+1 (646) 731-2415

[email protected]

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director

+1 (646) 731-1210

[email protected]

Brajean Ramos, Senior Analyst

+1 (646) 731-2417

[email protected]

Business Development


Dan Stallone, Director

+1 (646) 731-1308

[email protected]

