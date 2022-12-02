LBank Exchange Will List IMPT on December 14, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 12, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list IMPT on December 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IMPT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 14, 2022.

As a carbon offset program based on blockchain, IMPT.io enables users to reduce their carbon footprints and make an impact while benefiting from multiple rewards. Its native token IMPT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing IMPT.io

At present, the carbon offset market proves to be an efficient solution aimed at reducing emissions as quickly as possible and driving positive climate change. That is why IMPT.io was developed. It’s a blockchain-based platform that helps each individual and business offset their carbon footprint in an easy and secure way, aiming to provide everyone with the opportunity to help the environment and make a positive change. With IMPT.io platform, users can acquire carbon credits while doing their regular shopping. Alternatively, they can simply purchase them on the platform.

To make this all happen, IMPT.io tokenizes carbon credits so users receive them in the form of NFTs. The NFTs are further displayed in a decentralized ledger that can be tracked by users, thus ensuring transparency and traceability. When the user retires carbon credits, burned NFTs are sent to a null address, ultimately eliminating their NFTs from circulation. The blockchain records this transaction and the NFT is no longer available. As all transactions between platform participants are recorded on a distributed ledger, they are almost impossible to tamper with, which helps the platform avoid fraud and double counting. Moreover, when users retire their carbon credits, they receive unique NFTs created by artists, which can be traded on the marketplace.

In this way, IMPT.io connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help the planet. These projects are the most impactful ones around the world and have been carefully selected and audited by the IMTP.io platform to avoid fraud while the Global Certification Protocols were strictly followed. Users can choose from a wide range of initiatives aimed at protecting the planet and transforming lives on IMPT.io platform.

IMPT.io also engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects. It is accumulated in users’ accounts in the form of IMPT tokens. The users accumulate these tokens till they reach the necessary amount of the carbon credit of their choice. As a result, users can continue with their normal shopping while helping the planet.

Another distinctive feature of IMPT.io is that it will allow each individual and each organization to measure their impact on the environment. It will build a social platform that will allow everyone to have an IMPT.io score, so everyone can monitor how impactful they are. The platform will leverage impact points – the points that are awarded to both companies and consumers for their positive contribution to climate change. Therefore, IMPT.io will be a one-of-a-kind solution that allows users to not only reduce their carbon footprint and help the planet but also track their impact.

About IMPT Token

IMPT is deeply tied to the project ecosystem and is the core utility token and currency of the IMPT.io platform and future marketplace. The main use of the IMPT token is as the currency in the IMPT.io carbon marketplace. Every service offered within the IMPT.io carbon marketplace will be charged using the IMPT token. Users will be able to purchase NFT carbon credits and different products from various affiliates on the platform.

Users who hold IMPT tokens will also be able to unlock additional premium services on the platform. They will gain access to trading opportunities and special series of NFT collectibles. In addition, when using IMPT tokens on the shopping platform users will receive more sale margin in each of their purchases. Last but not least, the project will gradually move from its original structure to a fully decentralized one, so users will be able to participate in governance voting in the future as part of an upcoming DAO, allowing them to build the future of the IMPT.io platform.

Based on ERC-20, IMPT has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for building the ecosystem, 5% is allocated to the team, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for early adopters, 20% is provided for presale 1, 22% is provided for presale 2, and the remaining 18% is reserved by the company.

IMPT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 14, 2022, investors who are interested in the IMPT investment can easily buy and sell IMPT token on LBank Exchange by then.

