Legend Power Schedules Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2022) – Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) (“Legend Power” or the “Company“), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces it will release its Fiscal 2022 financial results for the year ended September 30, 2022, prior to market open on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Fiscal 2022 financial results for Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, December 22, 2022 TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) DIAL-IN NUMBERS: North America Toll Free Dial-in Number 1.888.396.8049 ONLINE LISTENING Register for Webcast Participation CONFERENCE ID: 06596749 REPLAY: Available at: www.legendpower.com

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend’s proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute “forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company’s quarterly and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147078